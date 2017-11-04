Brawn: Schumacher’s F1 records now in sight for Hamilton

Formula 1 technical chief Ross Brawn believes Lewis Hamilton is now in a position to challenge Michael Schumacher’s all-time records for wins and championships after clinching his fourth title in Mexico last weekend.

Hamilton clinched his fourth crown by finishing ninth in the Mexican Grand Prix, becoming just the fifth driver in the sport’s history to amass a quartet of titles.

Only Juan Manuel Fangio (5) and Schumacher (7) now lay ahead of Hamilton in the records list, while the Briton is second only to Schumacher for race wins in F1, claiming 62 to the German’s 91.

Schumacher’s statistical records had been deemed out of reach by most, but Brawn – an instrumental figure in Schumacher’s success – told Sky Sports he believes Hamilton now stands a chance of catching them.

“I think they are. When that happened I couldn’t imagine it being beaten, but looking at the way that Lewis is performing [they could be],” Brawn said.

“You’ve got to say he’s one of the greats comparable with any of the iconic characters in Formula 1.

“He made hard work of it [in Mexico], but apart from that he’s been exemplary all year.”

Hamilton is set to open talks with Mercedes over a new contract in the coming months, with his existing deal expiring at the end of the 2018 season.

Were Hamilton to pen another three-year deal, it would take him up to the age of 35, with an extension beyond that not out of the realm of imagination.

With another four or five years on the cards and with a team that has completed a four-year run of title wins, Hamilton appears to be in a position to catch Schumacher’s once-deemed unbeatable records.

