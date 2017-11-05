Getty Images

Renault: Catching Williams in F1 constructors’ standings ‘a tall order’

By Luke SmithNov 5, 2017, 3:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

Renault Formula 1 chief Cyril Abiteboul has conceded it will be a “tall order” for the French manufacturer to catch Williams and achieve its pre-season target of P5 in the constructors’ championship through the final two races of the year.

Renault saw its hopes of moving up from seventh in the teams’ standings last weekend in Mexico take a hit when both Carlos Sainz Jr. and Nico Hulkenberg were forced to retire, having run high in the order after a chaotic first lap for the leaders.

The result saw eighth-placed Haas draw to within a point of Renault, while Williams was able to move out to 28 points clear in P5. Toro Rosso sits five points ahead of Renault in sixth.

Despite holding optimism prior to the races in the United States and Mexico, Abiteboul has conceded taking P5 will be tough for Renault now, but has targeted sitting sixth come the end of next weekend’s race in Brazil.

“The team remains confident and united, which is essential to maintain progress to the end of the season, and also for our preparations for 2018. We have the means; our organization is stable, robust and competent,” Abiteboul said.

“This season we set ourselves the goal of fifth in the constructors’ championship. Whilst achieving this is still mathematically possible, it is now a tall order after a race where we didn’t score points.

“Mexico highlighted our performance potential. Both cars sadly retired, however the two cars reached Q3 and lined up seventh and eighth on the grid and were in fourth and fifth at the end of the first lap. Points were clearly within our reach.

“There are now two grands prix remaining. We will do everything we can to be sixth at the end of the weekend.”

Red Bull happy to wait on Ricciardo for decision on future

Getty Images
By Luke SmithNov 5, 2017, 11:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner says he is happy to wait for Daniel Ricciardo to make a decision about his future, saying it is “understandable” that the Australian wants to wait to find out what the team’s future engine plans are before committing to a new contract.

Red Bull announced over the United States Grand Prix weekend that Max Verstappen had put pen to paper on a new deal running up to the 2020 season, as well as stating its intention to build the team around the Dutchman moving forward.

The announcement raised questions about Ricciardo’s future, with the five-time grand prix winner’s contract set to expire at the end of the 2018 season, with seats at Ferrari and Mercedes known to be available for the following year.

Ricciardo said he felt it was too early to be making plans beyond 2018, wishing to bide his time and consider his options, with Horner understanding his driver’s wishes.

“At the right time we will sit down, but he knows where we are and that our intent is to keep him,” Horner told media including Crash.net in Mexico.

“He enjoys being within the team, he sees the qualities and capabilities in the team and he knows how we go about our racing, how we treat the two drivers and he’s comfortable and happy with that.

“So I think he’s keen to see what engine performance looks like next year, which is understandable.

“The next move that he makes at 28 years of age is a very important one for him, so of course he is going to take the time to make sure the decision is right for him.

“He knows the intention very clearly, and I’ve discussed it with him, is that we want him within the team.”

“If that takes another six months then so be it.”