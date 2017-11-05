Getty Images

Renault planning complete overhaul of F1 car for 2018

By Luke SmithNov 5, 2017, 9:00 AM EST
Renault Formula 1 technical chief Nick Chester is pleased with how plans for the team’s 2018 car are coming along, promising a “completely new” design despite the stability in the technical regulations heading into next season.

Renault has progressed up the F1 field since returning to the sport with a works team in 2016, and currently sits eighth in the constructors’ championship with two races remaining this season.

The team has arguably boasted the strongest development of its car through 2017, and although this may lay good groundwork for next season, Chester revealed plans are in the works for an overhaul of the current car despite the lack of changes between the regulations for next year.

“We’re making strong progress at Enstone and [2018 is] where our focus lies. It’s a completely new car despite a relatively low number of regulation changes,” Chester said.

“We’ve learnt a lot on the aerodynamic package and the balance of a car built to 2017 regulations, so the car should represent a strong step forward.

“We’ll be doing some aero runs in practice in Brazil with a variety of aero instrumentation to help prepare the 2018 package.”

Renault will be represented on the grid by Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr. in 2018, with the latter joining the team four races early after a deal was brokered to usher out Jolyon Palmer after a tough season.

Sainz finished seventh on debut for Renault, and has already made a positive impact on the team in Chester’s eyes.

“Carlos has been very good. He had a fantastic race in Austin, he works with the team brilliantly, qualifies well and I think he’s done a great job so far,” Chester said.

“Mexico was tricky with low grip, particularly in the wake of other cars, which led to the spin in the race.”

Red Bull happy to wait on Ricciardo for decision on future

By Luke SmithNov 5, 2017, 11:30 AM EST
Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner says he is happy to wait for Daniel Ricciardo to make a decision about his future, saying it is “understandable” that the Australian wants to wait to find out what the team’s future engine plans are before committing to a new contract.

Red Bull announced over the United States Grand Prix weekend that Max Verstappen had put pen to paper on a new deal running up to the 2020 season, as well as stating its intention to build the team around the Dutchman moving forward.

The announcement raised questions about Ricciardo’s future, with the five-time grand prix winner’s contract set to expire at the end of the 2018 season, with seats at Ferrari and Mercedes known to be available for the following year.

Ricciardo said he felt it was too early to be making plans beyond 2018, wishing to bide his time and consider his options, with Horner understanding his driver’s wishes.

“At the right time we will sit down, but he knows where we are and that our intent is to keep him,” Horner told media including Crash.net in Mexico.

“He enjoys being within the team, he sees the qualities and capabilities in the team and he knows how we go about our racing, how we treat the two drivers and he’s comfortable and happy with that.

“So I think he’s keen to see what engine performance looks like next year, which is understandable.

“The next move that he makes at 28 years of age is a very important one for him, so of course he is going to take the time to make sure the decision is right for him.

“He knows the intention very clearly, and I’ve discussed it with him, is that we want him within the team.”

“If that takes another six months then so be it.”