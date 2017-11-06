F1 Brazilian Grand Prix on NBCSN, NBC Sports App this week

Brazilian Grand Prix coverage comes up this week on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App, the penultimate round of the Formula 1 season.
Friday practice sessions air live at 7 a.m. (app) and 11 a.m. (NBCSN) ET, with Saturday’s third practice at 8 a.m. and qualifying at 11 a.m. ET, both live on the app. A qualifying encore airs Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Live race coverage begins with one hour of pre-race coverage from 10 to 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN before lights out at 11.
Various replays occur throughout the weekend, which you can see in the below chart.
Active Brazilian Grand Prix winners include Lewis Hamilton (2016), Sebastian Vettel (2010, 2013), Felipe Massa (2006, 2008) and Kimi Raikkonen (2007).
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have wrapped their respective championships in the last two races in Mexico City and Austin, respectively, but there’s still two more races to go where other minor placings can get swapped and a few remaining story lines are set to play out.
Williams becomes a story this week with Felipe Massa having announced his second retirement (this one should stick) in advance of the race, and Lance Stroll’s 2018 teammate still to be determined. Massa will now have another Brazilian Grand Prix home race sign-off, although one wonders if it’ll match last year’s on an emotion standpoint.
Second place in the driver’s standings is still up for grabs with Sebastian Vettel just 15 points ahead of Valtteri Bottas. Additionally, Daniel Ricciardo has only 14 points on Kimi Raikkonen for fourth. They’re not huge story lines but they could change hands over this race and Abu Dhabi. Mexican Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen sits sixth in points but has scored the most points of any driver over the last four races (80), and starred in the wet here last year to end third behind the Mercedes teammates.
More crucial to season-ending payouts are the minor placings in the constructor’s standings. Sixth-placed Scuderia Toro Rosso leads Renault by five points and Haas by six. So it’ll be worth noting if either of Toro Rosso or Renault’s refreshed lineups emerges ahead here, or if Haas can steal a position or two in its second season.
Here’s the F1 schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:
- Practice 1: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m. ET (Streaming)
- Practice 2: Friday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
- Practice 3: Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 a.m.-9 a.m. ET (Streaming)
- Qualifying: Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Streaming)
- Qualifying (Replay): Saturday, Nov. 11, 9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
- Practice 2 (Replay): Sunday, Nov. 12, 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
- Qualifying (Replay): Sunday, Nov. 12, 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
- Pre-Race: Sunday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
- Race: Sunday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
- Post-Race: Sunday, Nov. 12, 1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
- Race (Replay): Sunday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)*
- Race (Replay): Monday, Nov. 13, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
*Subject to delay if Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race coverage from Phoenix runs long.