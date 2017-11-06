F2, GP3 2018 schedules released

Both the FIA Formula 2 and GP3 schedules for their 2018 seasons have been revealed on Monday, largely mirroring the Formula 1 calendars.
The F2 schedule expands by one weekend from 11 to 12 compared to 2017, and GP3 expands by one weekend as well from eight to nine.
Both championships are added to the weekend slate at Paul Ricard in France and Sochi in Russia. The standalone round at Jerez this season, where both Charles Leclerc (F2) and George Russell (GP3) clinched their championships, drop off.
Also notable is the lack of inclusion for a German round at Hockenheim, as that country returns to the F1 calendar next season.
Bruno Michel, CEO of both F2 and GP3, had this to offer about the respective schedules:
“I am pleased to announce that next year’s calendar will hold twelve events alongside Formula One. One of our mission statements is to prepare young drivers to the next step: F1. Having all of our race weekends take place with F1 will help our drivers to learn as many F1 tracks as possible, but also to prove their race crafts directly in front of the F1 paddock.
“The 2018 calendar includes two new venues: Le Castellet and Sochi. It features one more event compared to this year, and is a good balance between racing on F1 circuits in Europe and overseas,” he said of F2.
As for GP3, Michel said, “I am pleased to confirm that we have expanded the 2018 calendar to include a ninth round for the new season, with all of the race weekends taking place alongside Formula One. We are delighted to race for the first time in Le Castellet and to return to Sochi once again, balancing the need to control costs and to provide a full season for our teams and drivers, and to create more entertainment for the fans.
“This campaign will bring new challenges for the teams with the addition of the new circuits, and for the drivers in mastering the DRS to our third generation GP3 car. I am convinced that there will be many opportunities for our drivers to showcase their talent in front of the F1 paddock and the fans.”
The full calendars are below.
2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship Calendar*
|
Date
|
Venue
|
06-08 April
|
Sakhir, Bahrain
|
27-29 April
|
Baku, Azerbaijan
|
11-13 May
|
Barcelona, Spain
|
24-26 May
|
Monte Carlo, Monaco
|
22-24 June
|
Le Castellet, France
|
29 June – 01 July
|
Spielberg, Austria
|
06-08 July
|
Silverstone, Great Britain
|
27-29 July
|
Budapest, Hungary
|
24-26 August
|
Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
|
31 August – 02 September
|
Monza, Italy
|
28-30 September
|
Sochi, Russia
|
23-25 November
|
Yas Marina, UAE
*Subject to final approval by the FIA WMSC
2018 GP3 Series Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|11-13 May
|Barcelona, Spain
|22-24 June
|Le Castellet, France
|29 June – 1 July
|Spielberg, Austria
|6-8 July
|Silverstone, Great-Britain
|27-29 July
|Budapest, Hungary
|24-26 August
|Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
|31 August – 2 September
|Monza, Italy
|28-30 September
|Sochi, Russia
|23-25 November
|Yas Marina, UAE