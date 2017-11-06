Photo: McLaren

Lando Norris promoted to McLaren reserve for 2018

Lando Norris has been named McLaren F1’s official test and reserve driver for the 2018 Formula 1 season, the team announced Monday.

Norris won the prestigious McLaren Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award last December, then completed his first official F1 test with the team’s Honda-powered MCL32 at the Hungaroring in August. He was second on the timesheets behind Sebastian Vettel.

The soon-to-be-18-year-old Englishman won the FIA F3 European Championship this year and is also confirmed alongside Fernando Alonso and Phil Hanson in one of United Autosports’ Ligier JS P217 Gibsons at next year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Beyond his reserve program, Norris’ racing program for 2018 is in the process of being finalized. Like Stoffel Vandoorne, it could be in Japan in Super Formula or in Formula 2.

“No words can fully describe my feelings to be given this amazing opportunity by McLaren,” Norris said. “My first introduction to the [McLaren] brand came with winning the McLaren AutosportBRDC Young Driver Award last December and then within two months, I was selected on to its McLaren Young Driver program. Both have been an incredible experience. But to now get the chance as an official test and reserve driver in 2018 is another vital step towards my goal of one day racing in F1.

“It’s also a fantastic opportunity to become further integrated within the McLaren ‘family’ and that starts next week with a tire test at Interlagos. I’ll continue to work hard and my aim is to broaden my skills. I have two excellent tutors in Fernando [Alonso] and Stoffel [Vandoorne] and the intention is to help with the team’s efforts to get back to the front. My management team is working hard to finalize my own racing program for 2018 which will be either Super Formula in Japan or Formula 2. In terms of Formula 3, I will sign off from this category in Macau the weekend after next.”

Zak Brown, McLaren Technology Group Executive Director, added: “His summer test for McLaren was also remarkably impressive, and was further proof that he is ready to step up and take on a role of this size, scope and responsibility. At McLaren, we are all extremely keen to help him achieve his goal of racing in Formula 1.”

Eric Boullier, McLaren Racing Director, said: “We feel it’s very important to have a fully enrolled test and reserve driver within the team. Lando will attend grands prix and become a fully integrated member of the team. Lando is somebody who arrives with a very high level of ability, ambition  and application; it is our job to develop and fine-tune his focus as we increase his understanding of how a Formula 1 team operates and how a modern grand prix car works. There will be plenty of opportunity to observe, learn and participate throughout 2018, and we want to make sure Lando is fully prepared, if needed, to step into Fernando or Stoffel’s shoes at a moment’s notice.”

Renault: Catching Williams in F1 constructors’ standings ‘a tall order’

Renault Formula 1 chief Cyril Abiteboul has conceded it will be a “tall order” for the French manufacturer to catch Williams and achieve its pre-season target of P5 in the constructors’ championship through the final two races of the year.

Renault saw its hopes of moving up from seventh in the teams’ standings last weekend in Mexico take a hit when both Carlos Sainz Jr. and Nico Hulkenberg were forced to retire, having run high in the order after a chaotic first lap for the leaders.

The result saw eighth-placed Haas draw to within a point of Renault, while Williams was able to move out to 28 points clear in P5. Toro Rosso sits five points ahead of Renault in sixth.

Despite holding optimism prior to the races in the United States and Mexico, Abiteboul has conceded taking P5 will be tough for Renault now, but has targeted sitting sixth come the end of next weekend’s race in Brazil.

“The team remains confident and united, which is essential to maintain progress to the end of the season, and also for our preparations for 2018. We have the means; our organization is stable, robust and competent,” Abiteboul said.

“This season we set ourselves the goal of fifth in the constructors’ championship. Whilst achieving this is still mathematically possible, it is now a tall order after a race where we didn’t score points.

“Mexico highlighted our performance potential. Both cars sadly retired, however the two cars reached Q3 and lined up seventh and eighth on the grid and were in fourth and fifth at the end of the first lap. Points were clearly within our reach.

“There are now two grands prix remaining. We will do everything we can to be sixth at the end of the weekend.”