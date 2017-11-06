Mobil 1, Red Bull’s enhanced performance showcased at SEMA (VIDEO)

One of the under-the-radar changes that’s helped improve Red Bull Racing’s performance this year with its Renault-powered, TAG Heuer-badged power unit has been its switch in oil partners to ExxonMobil via Mobil 1, luring the oil giant away from its long-term relationship with McLaren.

The Red Bull chassis has been a more complete article this season and the power unit has delivered the performance to bring the car higher up the grid than a clear third best chassis. Red Bull lured Mobil 1 away from McLaren to replace Total; McLaren then switched to Castrol/BP.

It could be argued over the last month or so that Red Bull’s overall package has been consistently ahead of both Mercedes and Ferrari, and it’s witnessed Max Verstappen reel off 80 points in four races – most in the series.

For reference, owing to a spate of early season mechanical issues, Verstappen scored only 68 points in the first 14 races. But the tougher start to the season, Verstappen said, made him a “stronger driver.”

“I think since Singapore onwards, we basically gained a grid spot because of improved fuels and oils thanks to Mobil 1,” Verstappen told NBC Sports, speaking from the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

“That was our biggest performance upgrade from the engine side, compared to what we had before. It has helped us a lot. The steps we are making this year are really big.”

Mobil 1’s most recent motorsports triumphs among many in North America have come via the Stewart-Haas Racing team in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition and with Corvette Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s Cup Series race from Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford while Corvette secured its second straight IMSA GT Le Mans class title with Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen sharing the team’s No. 3 Corvette C7.R.

“(F1) is a big part of our technical development and the innovation of our products,” said David Tsurusaki, Motorsports Technology Manager, ExxonMobil. “We spend a lot of time, effort and funding from our research group to develop products specifically for our Formula 1 team. It gives us an opportunity to look at future technology.

“We look at the technology in a Formula 1 engine and gearbox as cutting edge technology. If we can develop our products for the team, it gives us a heads-up on what’s coming for consumer vehicles.”

Verstappen then promptly showcased the Red Bull and Mobil 1 partnership in a series of donuts conducted at the SEMA Show on Friday night, in an older Red Bull chassis, the RB7. You can see the video, above.

Verstappen, who was making his first visit to the SEMA Show last week as part of a stay-in-North America tour before this week’s Brazilian Grand Prix, was awed by the sheer scale of the event.

“It’s really big! In Europe of course you have a similar kind of thing. But this is really impressive. It’s great to be here,” he said. “I haven’t really seen a lot from the whole thing. I need to discover a lot more to have an opinion!”

He also expanded on a Q&A he did with Formula 1’s official website noting he loves what he calls “stupid funny movies.” One that stood out?

Step Brothers,” he laughed.

Once Massa leaves, F1 faces search for next Brazilian driver

In the 68-year history of Formula 1 since 1950, only four countries have had representatives on the grid for at least 60 of those 68 years. The United Kingdom has had one all 68, the only country to do so, while Germany (64), France (63) and Italy (62) are next (a great overall grid, via the F1 Reddit page, is linked here).

Meanwhile the country that leads the way among all nations outside Europe, and fifth overall, is Brazil with 53 years represented on the grid.

Brazil has had at least one driver on the grid since 1970, with 1969 the last year there wasn’t a Brazilian racing in the sport. That 48-year active streak is second only to the U.K. among all nations.

Felipe Massa’s retirement in two races (which should be for real this time) will leave a gap to the next Brazilian driver, and it remains to be seen who will take up that mantle for the country that has given so much to the sport.

The country has provided eight total World Championships, third all-time only behind the U.K. (17) and Germany (12). The late Ayrton Senna won three titles, as did Nelson Piquet, with Emerson Fittipaldi winning two.

Massa’s famous last lap loss of the title at the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix despite winning that race stands as the closest a Brazilian has come to matching the three legends from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s as a champion.

Of course Massa and Rubens Barrichello enjoyed long careers of their own, each sort of taking up the mantle as the next primary Brazilian in the sport. Barrichello was thrust into carrying the torch after Senna’s passing in 1994, and then Massa flew the flag following Barrichello’s departure at the end of 2011. Fittingly, both have 11 career wins, Massa in 267 starts (270 entries) over his career that’s spanned from 2002 through 2017 (off in 2003) while Barrichello is F1’s all-time starts leader with 322 and 326 entries from 1993 through 2011.

The best hypothetical candidate would have been Massa’s similarly named countryman Felipe Nasr, but he faded out of F1 after a pair of tough seasons with Sauber in 2015 and 2016. He will now race full-time in North America next year, with the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing team in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Options do exist to take up the mantle after Massa, but aren’t on the immediate horizon for 2018.

Pietro Fittipaldi might be the best hope, the grandson of two-time World Champion Emerson, with his success in the World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship with Lotus coming only a few years after ending his NASCAR hopes. The 21-year-old, who was actually born in Miami, holds a 10-point lead over Russian driver Matevos Isaakyan before that series finale in Bahrain in two weeks’ time alongside the FIA World Endurance Championship. The younger Fittipaldi has six wins from 16 starts this year and could follow Emerson, Wilson and Christian as Fittipaldi F1 racers if he makes it, but he seems at least two years away at best.

The only active Brazilian in Formula 2 is Sergio Sette Camara, who completes his first season in the series this year. He ranks 12th in points, driving for MP Motorsport, with one sprint race win at Spa-Francorchamps. Sette Camara has tested an F1 car, with Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2016, but was dropped from Red Bull’s Junior Team after 2016.

GP3 is also short on Brazilian drivers. The only active one there is 20-year-old Bruno Baptista, but his best finish is only 10th on two occasions. He ranks 19th in points, last among any who have scored this year.

Nelson Piquet’s son Pedro Piquet, the half brother of Nelson Piquet Jr., raced this year in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship. The 19-year-old finished 14th in points with a best finish of second at the Norisring. That sort of result doesn’t scream a Max Verstappen, Esteban Ocon or Lance Stroll, in terms of leaping from F3 to F1.

Like Italy before it, Brazil faces a potential drought on the F1 grid for at least 2018 and potentially years to come if none of these drivers can work their way into the F1 arena, likely as test or development drivers or via junior programs.

Italy, like Brazil, put a driver on the grid from 1970 onwards, but saw its representation fall off after 2011 at the end of Jarno Trulli’s career. It was only this year, when Antonio Giovinazzi made two starts with Sauber filling in for Pascal Wehrlein to kick off the year, that Italy was back represented behind the wheel.

Brazil now faces a similar shortfall and without a star with which to welcome home next year, it’ll be interesting to see if there’s any adverse effect among Brazilian interest and at the Brazilian Grand Prix in years to come.