George Russell set for FP1 debut with Force India in Brazil

GP3 Series champion George Russell, who enjoyed a run-out with Mercedes AMG Petronas earlier this year in the young driver test in Hungary, will make his free practice one debut for Sahara Force India at this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.
The young Englishman will run at both Brazil and Abu Dhabi. He’ll fill in for Sergio Perez in FP1 at Brazil, then Esteban Ocon in FP1 at Abu Dhabi. This sees him taking over for Alfonso Celis Jr. as Force India’s third driver for the next two races.
“I’m extremely excited to be driving in free practice for Sahara Force India in Brazil and Abu Dhabi. 2017 has already been a year full of great opportunities and to top off the season with these two outings feels fantastic. I’ve never driven the VJM10 before or driven at Interlagos, but I’m really looking forward to the challenge. I would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to Sahara Force India for this opportunity and also thank Mercedes for their continued support,” Russell said.
Vijay Mallya added, “We are happy to give George this opportunity. He’s an up-and-coming talent and we’ve followed his success in GP3 closely. George has already been in our simulator several times and has worked well with the team. Now that we have secured fourth place in the championship, it’s the ideal time to look to the future and handing George his free practice debut will allow us to evaluate his potential.”
Prototype veterans Nicolas Lapierre and Olivier Pla join the Tequila Patron ESM Nissan Onroak DPi lineup for the four-race Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup in next year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. They replace Brendon Hartley and Bruno Senna.
The pair of rapid Frenchmen will be split between the team’s No. 2 and 22 Nissans, with the DPi built on the Ligier JS P217 base model. Pla has extensive experience with that car through both testing and development and some races, while Lapierre has been a fixture in Oreca base chassis over the years after his full-time Toyota LMP1 factory stint ended (before a brief return this year). Driver assignments are to be determined.
“I’m delighted to join the Tequila Patrón ESM team for the endurance races in the NAEC,” said Pla, whose recent prototype experience in North America has come with similar Onroak Automotive chassis teams PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports, Michael Shank Racing, Krohn Racing and OAK Racing.
“Racing against ESM in the past I know what they are capable of and I think we will have everything to perform at the very best.”
Lapierre added, “I’m delighted to join Tequila Patrón ESM. have already taken part in a few IMSA races and I’ve always loved it. In a few occasions I raced against Tequila Patrón ESM and I know how competitive the team is. We will have a strong package next year.”
The team’s full-season quartet is Ryan Dalziel and Scott Sharp (No. 2) and Johannes van Overbeek and Pipo Derani (No. 22).
Both drivers race full-time in the FIA World Endurance Championship, Pla with Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK in its Ford GT in GTE-Pro, and Lapierre with Signatech Alpine in the Alpine A470 Gibson in LMP2.