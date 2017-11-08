An Ayrton Senna musical will be released Friday in Brazil

The legend of the late Ayrton Senna continues to grow, with a new musical of Senna’s life set to be released this Friday on the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.
Asif Kapadia’s 2010 documentary, Senna, was widely regarded as an excellent film to chronicle Senna’s life and career, told only in the words said at the time throughout his rise in Formula 1, through his turbulent battle with Alain Prost, and ultimately his 1994 death at the San Marino Grand Prix in Imola.
That was given a widespread release though whereas this musical is a different art form focused solely on Senna’s home country of Brazil.
This sees the Senna story taken to the stage of the Riachuelo Rio Theatre in Brazil, and will give his home country a different kind of performance to pay tribute to Senna’s life.
“Ayrton Senna, The Musical” – or “Ayrton Senna, O Musical” in Portuguese – has been created in partnership with the Senna family’s blessing. The Aventura Entretenimento (responsible by the Brazilian productions of Hair, The Sound of Music and The Wizard of Oz) produced, Bradesco presented musical will look more at his personality and character rather than his outright driving career itself.
Hugo Bonemer will play Senna, the lead in a 24-character cast directed by Renato Rocha. The full details of the musical are linked here, via the official Senna website.
It still speaks volumes that 23 years after his passing, there remain new ways to keep Senna’s memory alive.
A teaser is below.
For Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa, being at the polar ends of their careers in Formula 1 has offered both drivers a chance to reflect in a different way on their 2017 season with Williams Martini Racing.
Canadian rookie Stroll, who only just turned 19 Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix, has improved by leaps and bounds after a challenging start to the campaign. A points score at his home race in Montreal turned the corner and put him on the board, but set up unexpected moments of glory when he snared third place in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and then started on the front row for the Italian Grand Prix. A sixth place last time out in Mexico was his second best result of the year, and Stroll has exceeded expectations to enter this week’s Brazilian Grand Prix 10th in the championship with 40 points.
Massa, by contrast, has been a consistent scorer with 36 but hasn’t scaled the heights of earlier in his career in what’s now become his final season in the sport. Massa announced his retirement last week and this time, it should stick after being called back under abnormal circumstances when Valtteri Bottas was called up to Mercedes to replace the retiring World Champion, Nico Rosberg.
Williams produced the above video to look at the two, who combined have scored 76 points and solidified Williams-Mercedes as the fifth-placed team in the Constructor’s Championship.
Coverage times for this week’s Brazilian Grand Prix, which will be Massa’s last home race, are linked here.