An Ayrton Senna musical will be released Friday in Brazil

The legend of the late Ayrton Senna continues to grow, with a new musical of Senna’s life set to be released this Friday on the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

Asif Kapadia’s 2010 documentary, Senna, was widely regarded as an excellent film to chronicle Senna’s life and career, told only in the words said at the time throughout his rise in Formula 1, through his turbulent battle with Alain Prost, and ultimately his 1994 death at the San Marino Grand Prix in Imola.

That was given a widespread release though whereas this musical is a different art form focused solely on Senna’s home country of Brazil.

This sees the Senna story taken to the stage of the Riachuelo Rio Theatre in Brazil, and will give his home country a different kind of performance to pay tribute to Senna’s life.

“Ayrton Senna, The Musical” – or “Ayrton Senna, O Musical” in Portuguese – has been created in partnership with the Senna family’s blessing. The Aventura Entretenimento (responsible by the Brazilian productions of Hair, The Sound of Music and The Wizard of Oz) produced, Bradesco presented musical will look more at his personality and character rather than his outright driving career itself.

Hugo Bonemer will play Senna, the lead in a 24-character cast directed by Renato Rocha. The full details of the musical are linked here, via the official Senna website.

It still speaks volumes that 23 years after his passing, there remain new ways to keep Senna’s memory alive.

A teaser is below.

