First draft of FIA WEC Bahrain rookie test entry list revealed

By Tony DiZinnoNov 8, 2017, 10:30 AM EST
A week from Sunday, on Nov. 19, the FIA World Endurance Championship will hold its annual postseason rookie test at the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain, a day after the series’ season finale.

Confirmed rookies to test so far include Thomas Laurent in LMP1 (Toyota), Maheveer Raghunathan (G-Drive Racing), Konstantin Tereshchenko (TDS Racing), and Gabriel Aubry (Signatech Alpine Matmut) in LMP2 and Ishikawa Motoaki (AF Corse) in GTE-Pro.

Plenty more TBA slots are listed among the 12 cars, with the following slots still to be determined depending on the outcome of the 2017 World Series Formula V8 3.5 season finale, which takes place as a support to FIA WEC at Bahrain:

  • Champion driver in LMP1 Porsche 919 Hybrid (Pietro Fittipaldi leads that series now by 10 points)
  • 2nd place driver in LMP2 second-place finishing team (Vaillante Rebellion, G-Drive or Jackie Chan DC Racing, and current second place driver is Matevos Isaakyan)
  • 3rd place driver in GTE-Pro championship team (AF Corse, Porsche or Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK, and current third place driver is Egor Orudzhev by six points over Alfonso Celis Jr.)

Two other drivers are linked to this test as well, at different ends of the open-wheel experience spectrum.

Two-time Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso has been linked to a Toyota seat for this test, with DailySportscar posting on Tuesday that Alonso had been to the team’s Cologne, Germany base for a seat fitting. Other reports have surfaced that Alonso is close to the test, as well.

Quite by contrast, Mazda Road to Indy race-winning veteran Garett Grist will test for Jackie Chan DC Racing. The young Canadian was the lead pro in BAR1 Motorsports’ PC class victory in that class’ finale at Motul Petit Le Mans and is exploring a full-time switch to sports car racing after dabbling in it this year.

FIA WEC has the full entry list thus far linked here.

Stroll, Massa reflect on Williams’ year of potential (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoNov 8, 2017, 2:32 PM EST
For Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa, being at the polar ends of their careers in Formula 1 has offered both drivers a chance to reflect in a different way on their 2017 season with Williams Martini Racing.

Canadian rookie Stroll, who only just turned 19 Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix, has improved by leaps and bounds after a challenging start to the campaign. A points score at his home race in Montreal turned the corner and put him on the board, but set up unexpected moments of glory when he snared third place in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and then started on the front row for the Italian Grand Prix. A sixth place last time out in Mexico was his second best result of the year, and Stroll has exceeded expectations to enter this week’s Brazilian Grand Prix 10th in the championship with 40 points.

Massa, by contrast, has been a consistent scorer with 36 but hasn’t scaled the heights of earlier in his career in what’s now become his final season in the sport. Massa announced his retirement last week and this time, it should stick after being called back under abnormal circumstances when Valtteri Bottas was called up to Mercedes to replace the retiring World Champion, Nico Rosberg.

Williams produced the above video to look at the two, who combined have scored 76 points and solidified Williams-Mercedes as the fifth-placed team in the Constructor’s Championship.

Coverage times for this week’s Brazilian Grand Prix, which will be Massa’s last home race, are linked here.