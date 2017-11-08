John Andretti reveals he has completed chemo treatments

John Andretti, who revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer and helped initiate the #CheckIt4Andretti twitter hashtag to promote awareness of the disease, announced via twitter earlier this week that he completed his chemo treatments.
The former NASCAR and IndyCar racer first spoke about the disease in May after being diagnosed in January, noting how difficult it was to endure chemotherapy.
“I wake up in the middle of the night and I sit and listen to this pump going and know this pump is poison,” Andretti said in a press conference at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that month. “I hear that pump right now. I hate that thing.”
He then revealed in August that a subsequent round of chemotherapy was needed. “Same cocktail with an added twist. Only 3 months to go,” he said at the time.
However, earlier this week, Andretti delivered the refreshing news that his chemotherapy treatments are complete.
The Andretti Autosport team offered their congratulations and well wishes, while also maintaining the #CheckIt4Andretti campaign.
Other people in the racing world also took to twitter to offer their congratulations, including former Andretti Autosport driver Mike Conway and broadcaster and founder of the Team USA Scholarship Jeremy Shaw.
The news also comes during a week of personal importance for Andretti, who celebrated his 30th wedding anniversary on November 7.
Follow @KyleMLavigne
For Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa, being at the polar ends of their careers in Formula 1 has offered both drivers a chance to reflect in a different way on their 2017 season with Williams Martini Racing.
Canadian rookie Stroll, who only just turned 19 Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix, has improved by leaps and bounds after a challenging start to the campaign. A points score at his home race in Montreal turned the corner and put him on the board, but set up unexpected moments of glory when he snared third place in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and then started on the front row for the Italian Grand Prix. A sixth place last time out in Mexico was his second best result of the year, and Stroll has exceeded expectations to enter this week’s Brazilian Grand Prix 10th in the championship with 40 points.
Massa, by contrast, has been a consistent scorer with 36 but hasn’t scaled the heights of earlier in his career in what’s now become his final season in the sport. Massa announced his retirement last week and this time, it should stick after being called back under abnormal circumstances when Valtteri Bottas was called up to Mercedes to replace the retiring World Champion, Nico Rosberg.
Williams produced the above video to look at the two, who combined have scored 76 points and solidified Williams-Mercedes as the fifth-placed team in the Constructor’s Championship.
Coverage times for this week’s Brazilian Grand Prix, which will be Massa’s last home race, are linked here.