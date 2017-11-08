John Andretti reveals he has completed chemo treatments

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

John Andretti, who revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer and helped initiate the #CheckIt4Andretti twitter hashtag to promote awareness of the disease, announced via twitter earlier this week that he completed his chemo treatments.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar racer first spoke about the disease in May after being diagnosed in January, noting how difficult it was to endure chemotherapy.

“I wake up in the middle of the night and I sit and listen to this pump going and know this pump is poison,” Andretti said in a press conference at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that month. “I hear that pump right now. I hate that thing.”

He then revealed in August that a subsequent round of chemotherapy was needed. “Same cocktail with an added twist. Only 3 months to go,” he said at the time.

However, earlier this week, Andretti delivered the refreshing news that his chemotherapy treatments are complete.

I am officially off the #chemocoaster for now. Hope I never get to ride it again. Please #CheckIt4Andretti — John Andretti (@John_Andretti) November 6, 2017

The Andretti Autosport team offered their congratulations and well wishes, while also maintaining the #CheckIt4Andretti campaign.

Other people in the racing world also took to twitter to offer their congratulations, including former Andretti Autosport driver Mike Conway and broadcaster and founder of the Team USA Scholarship Jeremy Shaw.

Glad to hear mate 🤞🏻 — Mike Conway (@Mikeconway26) November 7, 2017

Very best wishes and thanks for your passion, @John_Andretti — Jeremy Shaw (@JeremyShawRacer) November 7, 2017

The news also comes during a week of personal importance for Andretti, who celebrated his 30th wedding anniversary on November 7.

Something very special happened to me 30 yrs ago today. I married my perfect match. @nasa813 is the best & I am so lucky. Don’t deserve her. pic.twitter.com/OWxRV2ZgHX — John Andretti (@John_Andretti) November 7, 2017

