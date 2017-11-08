Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton says he’s not distracted by ‘Paradise Papers’

Associated PressNov 8, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
1 Comment

SAO PAULO (AP) Being linked to tax avoidance in the “Paradise Papers” will not distract Lewis Hamilton from his job.

The four-time Formula One champion said Wednesday that his “core values” are intact despite being named in the papers, which show he avoided paying more than $4 million in taxes for a private jet.

Hamilton, who won his fourth F1 title on Oct. 29 in Mexico, is in Sao Paulo for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

“I’ve come from this great period of time with my family and friends that have this huge wave of positivity. Nothing can really dent that,” the Mercedes driver said. “I am solely focused on the race this weekend, and we have two races to go. That doesn’t distract me from my core values and what I am here to do.”

Hamilton’s lawyers noted in a statement that registering a jet in the tax haven of the Isle of Man is legal.

The “Paradise Papers” revealed that Hamilton was given refund of more than $4 million after his Bombardier Challenger 605 was imported to the Isle of Man in 2013.

The papers also name several leading figures in politics, business and art.

At 32, Hamilton is closing in on Michael Schumacher’s record of seven F1 titles. But he said wasn’t interested in chasing that mark.

“It has never been my desire,” Hamilton said. “I still have time ahead of me. The question is to see exactly what I want. I never had the dream to chase Michael.”

After the news conference, Hamilton autographed a miniature Mercedes with boyhood idol Ayrton Senna painted on it.

Vivianne Senna, sister of the late three-time F1 champion, said she and the family will cheer for Hamilton on Sunday.

“We can see your passion for Ayrton is real,” she said. “That is why we from the Senna family will be always on your side, too.”

Stroll, Massa reflect on Williams’ year of potential (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoNov 8, 2017, 2:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

For Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa, being at the polar ends of their careers in Formula 1 has offered both drivers a chance to reflect in a different way on their 2017 season with Williams Martini Racing.

Canadian rookie Stroll, who only just turned 19 Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix, has improved by leaps and bounds after a challenging start to the campaign. A points score at his home race in Montreal turned the corner and put him on the board, but set up unexpected moments of glory when he snared third place in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and then started on the front row for the Italian Grand Prix. A sixth place last time out in Mexico was his second best result of the year, and Stroll has exceeded expectations to enter this week’s Brazilian Grand Prix 10th in the championship with 40 points.

Massa, by contrast, has been a consistent scorer with 36 but hasn’t scaled the heights of earlier in his career in what’s now become his final season in the sport. Massa announced his retirement last week and this time, it should stick after being called back under abnormal circumstances when Valtteri Bottas was called up to Mercedes to replace the retiring World Champion, Nico Rosberg.

Williams produced the above video to look at the two, who combined have scored 76 points and solidified Williams-Mercedes as the fifth-placed team in the Constructor’s Championship.

Coverage times for this week’s Brazilian Grand Prix, which will be Massa’s last home race, are linked here.