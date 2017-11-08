Stroll, Massa reflect on Williams’ year of potential (VIDEO)

For Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa, being at the polar ends of their careers in Formula 1 has offered both drivers a chance to reflect in a different way on their 2017 season with Williams Martini Racing.
Canadian rookie Stroll, who only just turned 19 Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix, has improved by leaps and bounds after a challenging start to the campaign. A points score at his home race in Montreal turned the corner and put him on the board, but set up unexpected moments of glory when he snared third place in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and then started on the front row for the Italian Grand Prix. A sixth place last time out in Mexico was his second best result of the year, and Stroll has exceeded expectations to enter this week’s Brazilian Grand Prix 10th in the championship with 40 points.
Massa, by contrast, has been a consistent scorer with 36 but hasn’t scaled the heights of earlier in his career in what’s now become his final season in the sport. Massa announced his retirement last week and this time, it should stick after being called back under abnormal circumstances when Valtteri Bottas was called up to Mercedes to replace the retiring World Champion, Nico Rosberg.
Williams produced the above video to look at the two, who combined have scored 76 points and solidified Williams-Mercedes as the fifth-placed team in the Constructor’s Championship.
Coverage times for this week’s Brazilian Grand Prix, which will be Massa’s last home race, are linked here.