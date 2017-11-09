Getty Images

Hamilton happy to help Bottas in bid for Mercedes F1 championship 1-2

By Luke SmithNov 9, 2017, 2:08 PM EST
Lewis Hamilton is happy to help Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in his bid to finish second in the Formula 1 drivers’ championship through the final two races of the season as Mercedes looks to finish the 2017 season on a high.

Hamilton wrapped up his fourth F1 world title in Mexico two weeks ago, with Mercedes securing the constructors’ crown seven days earlier at the United States Grand Prix.

With both titles wrapped up, Mercedes has already turned its attention to plans for 2018, but Bottas is still in contention to complete a one-two in the drivers’ championship for the German manufacturer.

Currently third overall, Bottas trails Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by 15 points with two races remaining, having made up ground by a run to P2 in Mexico last time out.

While Hamilton is keen to finish his championship-winning season on a high by adding to his haul of nine wins so far this year, the Briton confirmed he would be happy to help Bottas’ bid to overhaul Vettel and finish second in the drivers’ standings.

“I am sure [I would help]. But I don’t think they are going to ask,” Hamilton said, as quoted by the official F1 website.

“Valtteri wants to get it on merit. He has been working hard throughout the year and is focused more than ever, so I know he wants to do it on his own.

“But if the team asks me, then for sure. As I said before, my mentality for the last two races is to win – and I have not been told otherwise.”

Hamilton eased off for the final three races after wrapping up his third F1 title in 2015, allowing then-teammate Nico Rosberg to build momentum before a successful championship bid the following season.

This time around, Hamilton has stressed he is as hungry as ever to win the final two races even with his crown confirmed as he looks to get a head-start for 2018.

“Nothing has changed, there are still two races to go! Maybe it has not sunk in completely: I am still in the same mental frame of mind that there are still races to be ticked off,” Hamilton said.

“It wouldn’t feel normal to back off at this moment. It is the best time ever to apply even more pressure – just because I can. There are still two wins available.”

Hartley not overthinking recent crazy race schedule over three series

By Luke SmithNov 9, 2017, 2:33 PM EST
Brendon Hartley is trying not to overthink his recent racing commitments despite enjoying one of the busiest recent runs in motorsport, competing on eight straight weekends across three series.

Hartley’s relentless run started with Petit Le Mans on October 7 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship before racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship the following weekend at Fuji with Porsche.

The New Zealander was then drafted in by Toro Rosso to make his shock Formula 1 debut one week later in the United States, and retained his seat for the Mexican Grand Prix.

Hartley was back in action for Porsche last weekend in Shanghai as he was crowned WEC drivers’ champion for a second time before jetting to Brazil ahead of this weekend’s grand prix at Interlagos.

Following this sixth leg, Hartley will venture to Bahrain for the WEC season finale before then contesting the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to close out the F1 season.

In a year that has seen him also win the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time, learn of the closure of Porsche’s LMP1 program at the end of the season – at the time leaving him without a seat – and come close to a move into the Verizon IndyCar Series, Hartley has had plenty to juggle and come to terms with.

“I guess I’ve tried to not overthink it,” Hartley said. “Even winning the championship hasn’t really sunk in. I haven’t really had time to reflect.

“It probably helps that I’m just going from one weekend to the next. I think this is my sixth race in a row. It won’t be until I get home at the end of the year after all the racing’s over that I’ll be able to reflect and fully understand what’s just happened to me.

“I’m well aware that making my grand prix debut and Le Mans victory and World Endurance Championship… I mean, they’re all amazing things, but at the moment I’m just trying to take one step at a time and try to stay focussed and catch up on as much sleep as I can.”

Hartley is poised to race full-time in F1 next year with Toro Rosso in what would be his first permanent single-seater campaign since 2011.

Brendon Hartley’s late-season schedule

October 7 – Petit Le Mans (IMSA)
October 15 – 6 Hours of Fuji (WEC)
October 22 – United States Grand Prix (F1)
October 29 – Mexican Grand Prix (F1)
November 5 – 6 Hours of Shanghai (WEC)
November 12 – Brazilian Grand Prix (F1)
November 19 – 6 Hours of Bahrain (WEC)
November 26 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (F1)