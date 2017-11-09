Getty Images

Massa geared up to bid farewell – for good this time – to Brazilian GP

By Luke SmithNov 9, 2017, 8:43 AM EST
Felipe Massa is relishing the opportunity to bid farewell to his home fans at the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend after confirming his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the season.

Massa had originally been set to retire from F1 following last November’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and paid an emotional farewell to Interlagos after crashing out of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Massa was handed a surprise return for 2017 with Williams following Valtteri Bottas’ move to Mercedes, partnering Lance Stroll, but confirmed last week he would be retiring for good this time at the conclusion of this season.

“It’s actually my second retirement race in Brazil, but this time is the last one for sure in Formula 1,” Massa said, stressing there would be no surprise return in 2018.

“[I’m] really looking forward to another amazing feeling to race at home and really enjoy the track that I grew up on for my last time in a Formula 1 car.

“So definitely looking forward and really hope we can have a nice race and a nice result to finish well.”

Massa has endured a difficult bonus year in F1, with Williams being swallowed up in the midfield fight to leave the Brazilian struggling on the fringes of the points.

Asked about the highlights of his final year in F1, Massa said: “Not amazing highlights to be honest. I think the way we started the season, it was not the same way we finished the season. Definitely the car was more competitive at the beginning than the end.

“I think I definitely enjoyed driving the car with all the rules that have been changed from last year to this year. I think it’s a lot of fun this car to drive, a lot more downforce. I definitely enjoyed it a lot.

“Unfortunately I was a little bit unlucky in some races otherwise I could have scored massive points. I expected maybe a season that would have been little bit more competitive than we were.

“But I definitely enjoyed having fun by driving the car. I’m happy that I’ve been able to take the best out of this car when I didn’t have any problems.

“I think it was a season that I definitely enjoyed. I think it will be nice to remember this season.”

Graham Rahal fitting in with Penske’s IMSA program

Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneNov 9, 2017, 9:30 AM EST
As Team Penske begins testing its brand new Acura ARX-05 in advance of the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, new signee for the endurance races Graham Rahal is taking advantage of the chance to get to know the team and its drivers.

With a little testing already under his belt – he first tested with the team last week at Daytona International Speedway – Rahal revealed on “Trackside” Presented by Verizon that the environment within the team is a little different from what he expected.

“I would say (Penske) is more relaxed than I expected, but a lot of fun. We had a great time,” Rahal told hosts Curt Cavin, IndyCar’s Vice President of Communications, and Kevin Lee, IndyCar on NBCSN pit reporter and commentator.

That environment is helped by the Acura connection. Aside from his 2007 campaign in the Champ Car World Series, which used Ford engines, Rahal has raced with Honda engines in the back of his IndyCar chassis every year, and that connection means he’s working with some familiar faces within the Penske and Acura camp. He also raced one of Michael Shank Racing’s new Acura NSX GT3s at this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, in the factory-run effort as the new cars premiered.

“It’s with Acura, so it’s family for me, with all my Honda guys and the HPD guys,” said Rahal. “All the engineers who are working on the Acura are some of the guys who have worked on my car before in IndyCar. I know all of them, so at least there’s no new faces on that side of things.”

Rahal explained further that the relaxed environment is also, perhaps surprisingly, a result of the expansive organization, which dwarfs many other race teams, including Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, with whom Rahal is a full-time competitor in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

“The IndyCar environment (with RLL) is lean, so everybody is so dedicated and focused on so many different areas that for a driver, it requires a lot more to be on your game,” Rahal explained.

“With Penske, when I first got there – first, the shop is the size of Keystone Shopping Mall. There’s a lot of people, 400+ employees. There’s a lot of guys who are dedicated to a certain task, and they’re very good at those tasks. From that standpoint, it’s a little bit relaxed.”

However, Rahal also knows that because the team is still testing, and early in its testing program at that, the intensity level has yet to be ramped up to where it will be on race weekends, especially at events like the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring.

“We’re durability testing, we’re pounding laps just doing long runs and stuff like that. It’s not as intense yet. Now, ask me when we get to the (Rolex 24 at Daytona) or (the 12 Hours of Sebring), that’s going to be a different feel to it, there’s no doubt about that,” Rahal added.

Further, Rahal is using the test days to get to know his new teammates, most notably Helio Castroneves, against whom Rahal sparred in IndyCar. He’ll co-drive with Castroneves and Ricky Taylor, who like Rahal is a son of racing champion (Wayne Taylor).

Rahal noted that his impression of Castroneves as a teammate greatly differs from what he thought it would be.

“I had so many perceptions of Helio from competing against him. But then you compete with him, and the guy is awesome,” Rahal said of his relationship with Castroneves. “He is very relaxed. He’s obviously very quick, that doesn’t surprise anybody. He’s funny, that doesn’t surprise anybody. But it’s so cool to share the same car as him and learn from him as well. It’s been a pretty good group so far.”

Specifically, Rahal noted how Castroneves handles sharing a car with a driver who is significantly taller – Rahal stands at 6’2″ while Castroneves is 5’8″. The height difference means each driver requires different pedal positions, and while that may throw off some drivers, Rahal revealed that Castroneves didn’t even bat an eye about it.

“I’m a tall guy. I need those pedals as far away as I can get them. There are guys I’ve raced with before, if you move them (five millimeters), some scream and cry like a little baby. Helio’s the opposite. He’s just like ‘Yeah man, I’m good. You get ‘em where you need them and I’ll make it work.’ I guess I didn’t know that’d be what he’s like. It’s been awesome. We’ve had a great time so far.”

Rahal also tested the ARX-05 at Sebring International Raceway this week as Penske continues its development work of the car and chassis ahead of its debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.

