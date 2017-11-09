Norris, di Resta begin Rolex 24 preparations at Paul Ricard

Lando Norris and Paul di Resta took the first step on their preparations for the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January by testing with United Autosports at Paul Ricard in France this week.
McLaren Formula 1 youngster Norris and ex-Force India racer di Resta will form part of United Autosports’ two-car line-up for the 24-hour classic at Daytona, with the race acting as a sports car debut for both drivers.
As part of their preparations, Norris and di Resta took part in a private test with United Autosports in the team’s Ligier JS P217 at Paul Ricard this week, completing laps alongside existing team members Filipe Albuquerque and Philip Hanson.
The Rolex 24 will act as the first event in a busy year for Norris, with his expanded role as McLaren’s reserve and test driver confirmed and a full-season campaign in Formula 2 planned.
Di Resta is still to determine his racing plans, but is in the running for a return to F1 full-time with Williams after an impressive stand-in appearance in Hungary when Felipe Massa became unwell.
Norris and di Resta will be joined at Daytona by two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso, who will make his sports car debut in the Rolex 24 ahead of a possibe shot at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.