Norris, di Resta begin Rolex 24 preparations at Paul Ricard

By Luke SmithNov 9, 2017, 5:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Lando Norris and Paul di Resta took the first step on their preparations for the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January by testing with United Autosports at Paul Ricard in France this week.

McLaren Formula 1 youngster Norris and ex-Force India racer di Resta will form part of United Autosports’ two-car line-up for the 24-hour classic at Daytona, with the race acting as a sports car debut for both drivers.

As part of their preparations, Norris and di Resta took part in a private test with United Autosports in the team’s Ligier JS P217 at Paul Ricard this week, completing laps alongside existing team members Filipe Albuquerque and Philip Hanson.

The Rolex 24 will act as the first event in a busy year for Norris, with his expanded role as McLaren’s reserve and test driver confirmed and a full-season campaign in Formula 2 planned.

Di Resta is still to determine his racing plans, but is in the running for a return to F1 full-time with Williams after an impressive stand-in appearance in Hungary when Felipe Massa became unwell.

Norris and di Resta will be joined at Daytona by two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso, who will make his sports car debut in the Rolex 24 ahead of a possibe shot at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

Ricciardo would welcome NASCAR test if offered (VIDEO)

Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneNov 9, 2017, 7:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

With Formula 1 off last weekend, Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo spent some time at the Texas Motor Speedway taking in his first ever Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at the AAA Texas 500. And after getting his first taste of stock car racing, the obvious follow-up is if he would consider becoming a NASCAR driver full-time.

Ricciardo stopped short of saying he would make such a move, reaffirming his interest in Formula 1 in the process, but he did admit that he’d embrace a chance to do a test.

“If Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) messaged me and said ‘Hey, in the off-season, come and have a drive and just have a test,’ I’d love to test one just to see what it’s like. For sure, F1 is still for me for the foreseeable future,” he told NBCSN’s Will Buxton in this week’s edition of Paddock Pass (Ricciardo’s portion can be seen at the 8:25 mark, below).

Still, while making a career switch is not his intention right now, the NASCAR event left a big impression on the five-time Grand Prix winner.

“Very, very cool. I loved it. Long overdue, long overdue for sure. I’ve been a fan since when I was a kid, and finally got to one!” Ricciardo quipped about his first NASCAR experience.

He also appreciated how the NASCAR drivers embraced his presence and could tell he was genuinely interested in the sport as a fan.

“Everyone was just so friendly – all the drivers I met and they were all happy to have me there. I was loving being there, but they’re kind of stoked, I guess, that I was there interested in the sport as opposed to there because a sponsor dragged me along or something. Really cool.”

A personal highlight came when he did a helmet swap with Earnhardt Jr., as Ricciardo is on the record as being a fan of “Junior” and his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

“I’ve been a big fan of the Earnhardts as well for pretty much my whole life. To do a (helmet) swap with Dale was – if I say it was cool, I’m completely underselling it! It was definitely one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to me,” he revealed.

Ricciardo will resume his usual duties with Red Bull Racing as this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, the second-to-last race of the 2017 Formula 1 season.

Follow @KyleMLavigne