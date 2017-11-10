Carey responds to Ferrari threat: ‘We don’t plan to be NASCAR either’

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has responded to Ferrari’s threat to quit the series over its future plans by stressing Libery Media does not intend to follow NASCAR’s lead and increase standardization between teams.

Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne said last week that the Italian manufacturer would consider its future in F1 if it could not agree on the future rules and direction it was heading in.

Marchionne said he did not want “to play NASCAR globally” in response to the planned partial standardization of power units from 2021 as part of Liberty’s push to reduce costs in F1.

Speaking on a conference call earlier this week, Carey responded to Marchionne’s comments by stressing Liberty was not looking to make F1 a spec-series and introduce widespread standard parts.

“Actually I don’t think we have a differing view to Ferrari. I‘m not trying to be derogatory toward NASCAR, but we don’t plan to be NASCAR either,” Carey said, as quoted by Reuters.

“We don’t want to standardize the cars. We don’t want 20 identical cars going round the track, and the only difference is the driver.

“We want all the teams to have the ability to do what they do to create cars that are unique to them – unique engines to them, unique bodies to them.”

“But we want the cars to be unique. We want each team to have the ability to have a car that is unique to it.”

Carey did, however, re-affirm Liberty’s commitment to leveling the playing field in F1 by reducing costs, with plans for a budget cap being mooted for 2019.

”We want teams to compete to win, but we want all the teams to have a chance,” Carey said.

“It’s never going to be equal, there are going to be favorites that evolve, but over time we want the teams to feel they all have a fighting chance.

“Sports are built on the unexpected, so we do want a sport that can have the unexpected.

“You need competition, you need the unknown, you need great finishes, you need great stories and great dramas. We’ve got to create that.”

