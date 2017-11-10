Getty Images

Carey responds to Ferrari threat: ‘We don’t plan to be NASCAR either’

By Luke SmithNov 10, 2017, 11:32 AM EST
Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has responded to Ferrari’s threat to quit the series over its future plans by stressing Libery Media does not intend to follow NASCAR’s lead and increase standardization between teams.

Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne said last week that the Italian manufacturer would consider its future in F1 if it could not agree on the future rules and direction it was heading in.

Marchionne said he did not want “to play NASCAR globally” in response to the planned partial standardization of power units from 2021 as part of Liberty’s push to reduce costs in F1.

Speaking on a conference call earlier this week, Carey responded to Marchionne’s comments by stressing Liberty was not looking to make F1 a spec-series and introduce widespread standard parts.

“Actually I don’t think we have a differing view to Ferrari. I‘m not trying to be derogatory toward NASCAR, but we don’t plan to be NASCAR either,” Carey said, as quoted by Reuters.

“We don’t want to standardize the cars. We don’t want 20 identical cars going round the track, and the only difference is the driver.

“We want all the teams to have the ability to do what they do to create cars that are unique to them – unique engines to them, unique bodies to them.”

“But we want the cars to be unique. We want each team to have the ability to have a car that is unique to it.”

Carey did, however, re-affirm Liberty’s commitment to leveling the playing field in F1 by reducing costs, with plans for a budget cap being mooted for 2019.

”We want teams to compete to win, but we want all the teams to have a chance,” Carey said.

“It’s never going to be equal, there are going to be favorites that evolve, but over time we want the teams to feel they all have a fighting chance.

“Sports are built on the unexpected, so we do want a sport that can have the unexpected.

“You need competition, you need the unknown, you need great finishes, you need great stories and great dramas. We’ve got to create that.”

Russell impresses on ‘surreal’ F1 race weekend debut for Force India


By Luke SmithNov 10, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
Mercedes junior George Russell enjoyed an impressive first Formula 1 race weekend appearance with Force India on Friday in Brazil, finishing opening practice 12th-fastest at Interlagos.

Russell, 19, enjoyed his second outing in an F1 car with Force India following a test appearance with Mercedes back in July, having spent the majority of this year focusing on a title-winning campaign in GP3.

The Briton completed 29 laps at Interlagos en route to P12 overall for Force India, lapping six-tenths of a second slower than full-time racer Esteban Ocon.

“First and foremost I want to thank Force India because I really enjoyed today. It’s something I have been working towards for a long time and even though it feels normal right now, it’s a surreal feeling to know I have been driving in a race weekend,” Russell said.

“It’s a huge step up for me, but I have been prepared as well as I could be: I have done days in the simulator with both Mercedes and Force India and I feel that, after my days at the test in Budapest, this was the next step.

“I didn’t know the car or the circuit and I wanted to learn as much as I could to review and take to Abu Dhabi, a track I know.”

Force India deputy team boss Bob Fernley added: “George performed admirably, especially considering he had never driven our car or at Interlagos.

“As we expected after his good work in the simulator, he slotted straight in with the team.”

Russell will return to the Force India VJM10 car for opening practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in two weeks’ time, as well as featuring in the final two races of his GP3 campaign at Yas Marina.