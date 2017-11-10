Getty Images

Hamilton leads Mercedes to 1-2 in opening Brazilian GP practice

By Luke SmithNov 10, 2017, 8:50 AM EST
Lewis Hamilton made a rapid start to life as a four-time Formula 1 world champion by setting the pace for Mercedes through opening practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos on Friday morning.

Two weeks after clinching his fourth F1 drivers’ crown in Mexico, Hamilton returned to his Mercedes W08 car for FP1 at Interlagos and showed few signs of slowing down despite already having the championship sewn up.

Hamilton turned in a fastest lap time of 1:09.202 – a new track record at Interlagos – to finish one-tenth of a second clear of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas as the Silver Arrows streaked clear at the front of the pack.

Ferrari and Red Bull failed to put up any kind of fight to Mercedes in FP1 as both teams finished over half a second off the pace, headed up by Kimi Raikkonen in the Ferrari SF70H.

Red Bull followed in P4 and P5 with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo respectively, while Sebastian Vettel was over seven-tenths of a second back from Hamilton in sixth place.

Felipe Massa led the midfield runners for Williams in P7, making a strong start to his final home grand prix weekend, while Stoffel Vandoorne headed up McLaren’s charge in eighth. Teammate Fernando Alonso finished two places back in P10 as Esteban Ocon managed to split the McLarens in ninth for Force India.

Mercedes youngster and GP3 champion George Russell made a strong impression on his first F1 weekend run-out, taking P12 in the second Force India. Charles Leclerc also enjoyed some running for Sauber in FP1, taking P17.

Toro Rosso had a less fruitful session as both its drivers were sidelined by engine issues. Pierre Gasly’s car was hit with an MGU-H failure, while teammate Brendon Hartley failed to post a lap time after also suffering a problem early on.

Russell impresses on ‘surreal’ F1 race weekend debut for Force India

By Luke SmithNov 10, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
Mercedes junior George Russell enjoyed an impressive first Formula 1 race weekend appearance with Force India on Friday in Brazil, finishing opening practice 12th-fastest at Interlagos.

Russell, 19, enjoyed his second outing in an F1 car with Force India following a test appearance with Mercedes back in July, having spent the majority of this year focusing on a title-winning campaign in GP3.

The Briton completed 29 laps at Interlagos en route to P12 overall for Force India, lapping six-tenths of a second slower than full-time racer Esteban Ocon.

“First and foremost I want to thank Force India because I really enjoyed today. It’s something I have been working towards for a long time and even though it feels normal right now, it’s a surreal feeling to know I have been driving in a race weekend,” Russell said.

“It’s a huge step up for me, but I have been prepared as well as I could be: I have done days in the simulator with both Mercedes and Force India and I feel that, after my days at the test in Budapest, this was the next step.

“I didn’t know the car or the circuit and I wanted to learn as much as I could to review and take to Abu Dhabi, a track I know.”

Force India deputy team boss Bob Fernley added: “George performed admirably, especially considering he had never driven our car or at Interlagos.

“As we expected after his good work in the simulator, he slotted straight in with the team.”

Russell will return to the Force India VJM10 car for opening practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in two weeks’ time, as well as featuring in the final two races of his GP3 campaign at Yas Marina.