Getty Images

Hamilton: Mercedes in ‘decent position’ after strong Friday practice

By Luke SmithNov 10, 2017, 2:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Lewis Hamilton feels Mercedes is in a “decent position” after sweeping to one-two finishes in both Formula 1 practice sessions on Friday at Interlagos ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Two weeks on from clinching his fourth F1 title in Mexico, Hamilton showed few signs of easing off at the front of the F1 pack as he topped the timesheets in both FP1 and FP2 in Brazil, laying down a new track record in the process.

Mercedes finished comfortably clear of rival teams Red Bull and Ferrari in both sessions, and while Hamilton is pleased with how his Friday went, the Briton remains wary of the threat that could arrive later in the weekend.

“It’s been a good day. It was pretty exciting to come to the track with the cars being so much faster this year,” Hamilton said.

“It’s physically more demanding than before which is great and it’s obviously quite warm out there today.

“We got through the long runs and the short runs; unfortunately, the tires don’t really last very long, so you only get one or two laps on the short runs.

“Overall, we got through what we needed to do. We’re in a decent position but I think it could be quite close.”

Teammate Valtteri Bottas took second in both sessions for Mercedes, finishing four-hundredths of a second behind Hamilton in FP2, but the Finn is confident that more time can be found.

“I think it was a positive day for us,” Bottas said. “Initially in Practice 1 we did some aero tests, looking at some things we can improve for next year. We now have some data to analyze from that.

“Otherwise, I think both the short runs and the long runs in both sessions looked positive for us as a team, so we have a good starting point for the weekend.

“Still, we were a little bit struggling to get the set-up right for each corner of the circuit. However, I was really enjoying this track and I’m looking forward to the weekend.”

Russell impresses on ‘surreal’ F1 race weekend debut for Force India

Getty Images
By Luke SmithNov 10, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Mercedes junior George Russell enjoyed an impressive first Formula 1 race weekend appearance with Force India on Friday in Brazil, finishing opening practice 12th-fastest at Interlagos.

Russell, 19, enjoyed his second outing in an F1 car with Force India following a test appearance with Mercedes back in July, having spent the majority of this year focusing on a title-winning campaign in GP3.

The Briton completed 29 laps at Interlagos en route to P12 overall for Force India, lapping six-tenths of a second slower than full-time racer Esteban Ocon.

“First and foremost I want to thank Force India because I really enjoyed today. It’s something I have been working towards for a long time and even though it feels normal right now, it’s a surreal feeling to know I have been driving in a race weekend,” Russell said.

“It’s a huge step up for me, but I have been prepared as well as I could be: I have done days in the simulator with both Mercedes and Force India and I feel that, after my days at the test in Budapest, this was the next step.

“I didn’t know the car or the circuit and I wanted to learn as much as I could to review and take to Abu Dhabi, a track I know.”

Force India deputy team boss Bob Fernley added: “George performed admirably, especially considering he had never driven our car or at Interlagos.

“As we expected after his good work in the simulator, he slotted straight in with the team.”

Russell will return to the Force India VJM10 car for opening practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in two weeks’ time, as well as featuring in the final two races of his GP3 campaign at Yas Marina.