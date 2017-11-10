Hamilton, Mercedes stay on top in Brazil through second F1 practice

Lewis Hamilton led Mercedes to another one-two finish in second Formula 1 practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday afternoon as rival teams Ferrari and Red Bull struggled to put up a fight at the front of the field.
Hamilton headed up a one-two for Mercedes in FP1 at Interlagos earlier in the day, and repeated the feat by once again setting the pace through second practice.
A best lap of 1:09.515 handed Hamilton P1 at the checkered flag on Friday afternoon, with Bottas finishing four-hundredths of a second adrift in second place.
Daniel Ricciardo was left to lead the charge of the chasing pack for Red Bull, finishing two-tenths of a second adrift in FP2, while Sebastian Vettel was the leading Ferrari in fourth place.
Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen trailed their respective teammates at Red Bull and Ferrari, finishing fifth and sixth as Esteban Ocon ended FP2 as the top midfielder in P7 for Force India.
Felipe Massa took eighth in his final Friday appearance on home soil in F1, giving Williams hope of mixing it at the front of the midfield in Brazil, while Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso completed the top 10 for Renault and McLaren.
F1 practice continues in Brazil on Saturday with FP3 on the NBC Sports app from 8am ET.
Mercedes junior George Russell enjoyed an impressive first Formula 1 race weekend appearance with Force India on Friday in Brazil, finishing opening practice 12th-fastest at Interlagos.
Russell, 19, enjoyed his second outing in an F1 car with Force India following a test appearance with Mercedes back in July, having spent the majority of this year focusing on a title-winning campaign in GP3.
The Briton completed 29 laps at Interlagos en route to P12 overall for Force India, lapping six-tenths of a second slower than full-time racer Esteban Ocon.
“First and foremost I want to thank Force India because I really enjoyed today. It’s something I have been working towards for a long time and even though it feels normal right now, it’s a surreal feeling to know I have been driving in a race weekend,” Russell said.
“It’s a huge step up for me, but I have been prepared as well as I could be: I have done days in the simulator with both Mercedes and Force India and I feel that, after my days at the test in Budapest, this was the next step.
“I didn’t know the car or the circuit and I wanted to learn as much as I could to review and take to Abu Dhabi, a track I know.”
Force India deputy team boss Bob Fernley added: “George performed admirably, especially considering he had never driven our car or at Interlagos.
“As we expected after his good work in the simulator, he slotted straight in with the team.”
Russell will return to the Force India VJM10 car for opening practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in two weeks’ time, as well as featuring in the final two races of his GP3 campaign at Yas Marina.