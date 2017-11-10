Hamilton, Mercedes stay on top in Brazil through second F1 practice

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Lewis Hamilton led Mercedes to another one-two finish in second Formula 1 practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday afternoon as rival teams Ferrari and Red Bull struggled to put up a fight at the front of the field.

Hamilton headed up a one-two for Mercedes in FP1 at Interlagos earlier in the day, and repeated the feat by once again setting the pace through second practice.

A best lap of 1:09.515 handed Hamilton P1 at the checkered flag on Friday afternoon, with Bottas finishing four-hundredths of a second adrift in second place.

Daniel Ricciardo was left to lead the charge of the chasing pack for Red Bull, finishing two-tenths of a second adrift in FP2, while Sebastian Vettel was the leading Ferrari in fourth place.

Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen trailed their respective teammates at Red Bull and Ferrari, finishing fifth and sixth as Esteban Ocon ended FP2 as the top midfielder in P7 for Force India.

Felipe Massa took eighth in his final Friday appearance on home soil in F1, giving Williams hope of mixing it at the front of the midfield in Brazil, while Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso completed the top 10 for Renault and McLaren.

F1 practice continues in Brazil on Saturday with FP3 on the NBC Sports app from 8am ET.

