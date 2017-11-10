Ricciardo, Hartley, Gasly hit with F1 grid penalties in Brazil

Daniel Ricciardo, Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly will all drop back on the Formula 1 grid for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix after race stewards confirmed penalties for the trio following engine changes.
Recurring engine issues have left customer teams Red Bull and Toro Rosso both struggling for reliability in recent races. Ricciardo has retired from the last two races due to problems with his power unit, while both Gasly and Hartley had their Mexican Grand Prix weekends marred by multiple issues.
Ricciardo confirmed to reporters on Thursday at Interlagos that an engine penalty was “likely” after retiring in Mexico, with FIA officials confirming the Red Bull racer would drop 10 places on the grid after taking a new MGU-H for his power unit.
Toro Rosso drivers Hartley and Gasly will also drop 10 places after taking new parts, but may face further penalties after both were sidelined in FP1 with problems.
Mercedes junior George Russell enjoyed an impressive first Formula 1 race weekend appearance with Force India on Friday in Brazil, finishing opening practice 12th-fastest at Interlagos.
Russell, 19, enjoyed his second outing in an F1 car with Force India following a test appearance with Mercedes back in July, having spent the majority of this year focusing on a title-winning campaign in GP3.
The Briton completed 29 laps at Interlagos en route to P12 overall for Force India, lapping six-tenths of a second slower than full-time racer Esteban Ocon.
“First and foremost I want to thank Force India because I really enjoyed today. It’s something I have been working towards for a long time and even though it feels normal right now, it’s a surreal feeling to know I have been driving in a race weekend,” Russell said.
“It’s a huge step up for me, but I have been prepared as well as I could be: I have done days in the simulator with both Mercedes and Force India and I feel that, after my days at the test in Budapest, this was the next step.
“I didn’t know the car or the circuit and I wanted to learn as much as I could to review and take to Abu Dhabi, a track I know.”
Force India deputy team boss Bob Fernley added: “George performed admirably, especially considering he had never driven our car or at Interlagos.
“As we expected after his good work in the simulator, he slotted straight in with the team.”
Russell will return to the Force India VJM10 car for opening practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in two weeks’ time, as well as featuring in the final two races of his GP3 campaign at Yas Marina.