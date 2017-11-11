Getty Images

Bottas glad to step up for Mercedes in Brazil after Hamilton crash

By Luke SmithNov 11, 2017, 1:25 PM EST
Valtteri Bottas felt pleased to have been able to step up for Mercedes and grab Formula 1 pole for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday after seeing world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton crash out early on.

Hamilton and Bottas looked poised to scrap with Ferrari racers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel for pole at Interlagos after a close-fought final practice, only for Hamilton to crash out in Q1.

Bottas was left to fight the Ferrari duo alone, but took his third F1 pole with a stunning final lap in Q3 after seeing Vettel lose time following a mistake at the first corner.

The result came less than 24 hours after a number of Mercedes team members were held at gunpoint by robbers, making it a significant response.

“I feel good – still a bit shaky. It’s a good feeling,” Bottas said moments after stepping out of his car after qualifying.

“It was very exciting, so close between Sebastian and me, and also Kimi sometimes, in the qualifying, so I got a good lap in the end.

“It was a shame Lewis was out from the start but I’m happy I could step up for the team.”

“It’s really good to start on the pole here. We have a good car. It’s going to be a close race still with Ferrari, but I’d rather start from pole than, for example, from P3.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Bottas will be joined on the front row of the grid by Vettel, with the Ferrari driver sitting 15 points clear in the race for second in the F1 drivers’ championship.

Vettel misses out on Brazil F1 pole after ‘chickening out’ on final lap

By Luke SmithNov 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Sebastian Vettel was left ruing a mistake on his final hot lap in Formula 1 qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix after missing out on pole position by just 0.038 seconds.

Vettel looked poised to claim a record-equalling third Interlagos pole after leading after the opening runs in Q3, only to fail to improve on his second and final run.

This allowed Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas to snatch pole position away by a slender margin, leaving Vettel to settle for P2 on the grid in Brazil.

“I was quite happy with the first lap,” Vettel said. “I knew that in the last corner in that first Q3 run I had a little bit left because I lost the rear a bit. So I wanted to get there, and hopefully gain some time.

“But I chickened out a little bit too early in the first corner, braking too early. The grip was there so I lost some time compared to the first run and then I managed to stay there.

“I got what I thought I got back in the last corner but it wasn’t enough to come back.”

Despite being disappointed to miss out on pole, Vettel felt Ferrari had made significant progress after struggling through practice, with teammate Kimi Raikkonen set to line up third on Sunday.

“Not ideal, but overall I think a very positive day for us, both of us, I believe, looking at the gaps yesterday and today, so fair enough,” Vettel said.