Hugo Boss set to end F1 involvement, move into Formula E

German fashion designer Hugo Boss is set to end its involvement in Formula 1 after more than 35 years in favor of a move into Formula E, according to CEO Mark Langer.
Hugo Boss first signed a team partnership with McLaren in 1981, and worked with the British team right the way up until 2015 when it moved across to Mercedes.
Mercedes enjoys sponsorship from Hugo Boss, with the German company also producing its teamwear and kit, but the partnership looks set to end next year.
In an interview with German magazine Focus, Langer confirmed Hugo Boss would be making the switch across to Formula E in the near future, believing it to be more pertinent to a younger audience.
“Of course Formula 1 is the top class of motor racing, but Formula E is more innovative and sustainable,” Langer said.
“The engines, the races in major cities – that is something a younger audience likes, which offers new opportunities.
“After many years in Formula 1, really since Jochen Mass in the 1970s, we have been thinking ‘what is the next thing?’”
Formula E currently boasts involvement from a number of major car manufacturers including Renault, Audi, BMW and Jaguar, with the likes of Nissan, Porsche and Mercedes all due to join in the next two years.
Sebastian Vettel was left ruing a mistake on his final hot lap in Formula 1 qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix after missing out on pole position by just 0.038 seconds.
Vettel looked poised to claim a record-equalling third Interlagos pole after leading after the opening runs in Q3, only to fail to improve on his second and final run.
This allowed Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas to snatch pole position away by a slender margin, leaving Vettel to settle for P2 on the grid in Brazil.
“I was quite happy with the first lap,” Vettel said. “I knew that in the last corner in that first Q3 run I had a little bit left because I lost the rear a bit. So I wanted to get there, and hopefully gain some time.
“But I chickened out a little bit too early in the first corner, braking too early. The grip was there so I lost some time compared to the first run and then I managed to stay there.
“I got what I thought I got back in the last corner but it wasn’t enough to come back.”
Despite being disappointed to miss out on pole, Vettel felt Ferrari had made significant progress after struggling through practice, with teammate Kimi Raikkonen set to line up third on Sunday.
“Not ideal, but overall I think a very positive day for us, both of us, I believe, looking at the gaps yesterday and today, so fair enough,” Vettel said.