Hugo Boss set to end F1 involvement, move into Formula E

German fashion designer Hugo Boss is set to end its involvement in Formula 1 after more than 35 years in favor of a move into Formula E, according to CEO Mark Langer.

Hugo Boss first signed a team partnership with McLaren in 1981, and worked with the British team right the way up until 2015 when it moved across to Mercedes.

Mercedes enjoys sponsorship from Hugo Boss, with the German company also producing its teamwear and kit, but the partnership looks set to end next year.

In an interview with German magazine Focus, Langer confirmed Hugo Boss would be making the switch across to Formula E in the near future, believing it to be more pertinent to a younger audience.

“Of course Formula 1 is the top class of motor racing, but Formula E is more innovative and sustainable,” Langer said.

“The engines, the races in major cities – that is something a younger audience likes, which offers new opportunities.

“After many years in Formula 1, really since Jochen Mass in the 1970s, we have been thinking ‘what is the next thing?’”

Formula E currently boasts involvement from a number of major car manufacturers including Renault, Audi, BMW and Jaguar, with the likes of Nissan, Porsche and Mercedes all due to join in the next two years.

