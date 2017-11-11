Lewis Hamilton crashes out of Brazilian GP qualifying (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoNov 11, 2017, 11:09 AM EST
It’s a good thing that Lewis Hamilton wrapped the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship last time out in Mexico City, because the Englishman appeared to make a rare unforced error during Q1 of qualifying for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix (LIVE on NBC Sports App; re-airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Hamilton lost the back end of his Mercedes chassis at the right-hand Ferradura corner, the back end snapping and him crashing into the tire barriers on the left-hand side of the car.

The Interlagos circuit had endured a bout of rain before the start of qualifying, but had dried out enough in advance.

Nonetheless, with the sporting regulations stipulating that any driver whose car stops on track during the session can’t restart, Hamilton is now out of the pole running and will face a fightback from the rear of the field for Sunday’s race. The bottom of the grid figured to be jumbled anyway with grid penalties for power unit component issues, and adds another unexpected figure after Hamilton’s smash.

Hamilton was introspective but said “he made this one for himself” when speaking to NBCSN’s Will Buxton.

“(I’m) not quite sure exactly but I guess so. I don’t really have much to say,” he said. “All I can say is the challenges… are really what make life interesting. I think I set this one for myself. I’ll do the best I can to recover from it. Recovering from challenges makes life meaningful. Not the greatest of days but I’ll keep my head up.

“I’m not currently relishing it, but I’ll figure out my way through.”

Coverage of the race begins at 10 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN, with pre-race, then lights out at 11 a.m. ET.

Vettel misses out on Brazil F1 pole after ‘chickening out’ on final lap

By Luke SmithNov 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Sebastian Vettel was left ruing a mistake on his final hot lap in Formula 1 qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix after missing out on pole position by just 0.038 seconds.

Vettel looked poised to claim a record-equalling third Interlagos pole after leading after the opening runs in Q3, only to fail to improve on his second and final run.

This allowed Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas to snatch pole position away by a slender margin, leaving Vettel to settle for P2 on the grid in Brazil.

“I was quite happy with the first lap,” Vettel said. “I knew that in the last corner in that first Q3 run I had a little bit left because I lost the rear a bit. So I wanted to get there, and hopefully gain some time.

“But I chickened out a little bit too early in the first corner, braking too early. The grip was there so I lost some time compared to the first run and then I managed to stay there.

“I got what I thought I got back in the last corner but it wasn’t enough to come back.”

Despite being disappointed to miss out on pole, Vettel felt Ferrari had made significant progress after struggling through practice, with teammate Kimi Raikkonen set to line up third on Sunday.

“Not ideal, but overall I think a very positive day for us, both of us, I believe, looking at the gaps yesterday and today, so fair enough,” Vettel said.