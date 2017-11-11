Lewis Hamilton crashes out of Brazilian GP qualifying (VIDEO)

It’s a good thing that Lewis Hamilton wrapped the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship last time out in Mexico City, because the Englishman appeared to make a rare unforced error during Q1 of qualifying for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix (LIVE on NBC Sports App; re-airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Hamilton lost the back end of his Mercedes chassis at the right-hand Ferradura corner, the back end snapping and him crashing into the tire barriers on the left-hand side of the car.

The Interlagos circuit had endured a bout of rain before the start of qualifying, but had dried out enough in advance.

Nonetheless, with the sporting regulations stipulating that any driver whose car stops on track during the session can’t restart, Hamilton is now out of the pole running and will face a fightback from the rear of the field for Sunday’s race. The bottom of the grid figured to be jumbled anyway with grid penalties for power unit component issues, and adds another unexpected figure after Hamilton’s smash.

Hamilton was introspective but said “he made this one for himself” when speaking to NBCSN’s Will Buxton.

“(I’m) not quite sure exactly but I guess so. I don’t really have much to say,” he said. “All I can say is the challenges… are really what make life interesting. I think I set this one for myself. I’ll do the best I can to recover from it. Recovering from challenges makes life meaningful. Not the greatest of days but I’ll keep my head up.

“I’m not currently relishing it, but I’ll figure out my way through.”

Coverage of the race begins at 10 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN, with pre-race, then lights out at 11 a.m. ET.

