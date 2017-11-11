Lewis Hamilton to start Brazilian GP from pit lane

Mercedes has confirmed Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix from pit lane after the team opted to break parc ferme conditions to make changes on his Formula 1 car ahead of the race.
Hamilton was resigned to his first Q1 knockout in over a year when he crashed out of qualifying at Interlagos on Saturday, slamming into the barrier on his first flying lap.
Hamilton had been due to line up 20th on the grid on Sunday, requiring approval from the stewards to race after technically failing to qualify for the race.
Mercedes opted to capitalize on Hamilton’s struggles and make changes to his car ahead of the race, as confirmed on Saturday night.
“Lewis will start from pit lane as we will have to break parc ferme, fitting parts of a different specification to those used in qualifying,” a Mercedes spokesperson said.
“Prime among those will be a new power unit, as there is no penalty for doing so in this circumstance. We will confirm in the morning what exactly is being changed.”
Mercedes specified Hamilton will take a new internal combustion engine, MGU-H and turbocharger for the race
Despite Hamilton’s early exit, Valtteri Bottas was able to lead Mercedes to pole position at Interlagos after edging out Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel in the final stage of qualifying.
