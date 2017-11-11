Mercedes team members unharmed after minibus gunpoint robbery

Scuderia Toro Rosso has hit back at Renault’s accusation that its repeated Formula 1 power unit failures are a team issue, hinting the two teams’ battle for P6 in the constructors’ championship could be playing a role.

Toro Rosso has suffered a number of reliability issues with its Renault power unit in recent weeks, and was hit with problems on both Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley’s cars during Friday practice in Brazil.

Renault F1 chief Cyril Abiteboil suggested the repeated issues were down to Toro Rosso, only for the customer team to fire back at its engine partner on Saturday morning.

“Due to recent accusations made in the media from the team’s engine supplier, Toro Rosso wishes to clarify the actual situation regarding the power units,” a statement from Toro Rosso reads.

”It comes as a big surprise to the team that Cyril Abiteboul has suggested to the media that the problems Toro Rosso suffers with the power unit are primarily team related, and the way in which the power unit is operated in the STR12 chassis.

”We would like to clarify that all the MGU-H and Shaft failures Toro Rosso has recently suffered are not associated with how the team is operating or with how the PU is integrated in the chassis.

”Nothing has been changed or altered in this installation during the 2017 season, other than cooling improvements mid-season. Since the summer break Toro Rosso has suffered continuous power unit related failures, and the resulting grid penalties has cost the team points and relative positions in the Constructors’ championship.

”One of the primary reasons for the issues we are seeing is the lack of new power unit parts available. In Toro Rosso’s case the team is constantly having to change parts from one PU to another during the weekend and, on many occasions, is forced to run old specification assemblies.

”The last race in Mexico saw only two cars out of six finish the race, highlighting the poor reliability.”

Toro Rosso offered a parting shot by noting the close battle between the teams for P6 in the F1 teams’ standings heading into the final two races of the season.

Toro Rosso currently sits five points clear of Renault, but has scored just one point since Singapore, allowing Renault to catch up.

”We mustn’t forget that they are fighting with Toro Rosso for a better position in the Constructors’ championship, as suggested by Mr Abiteboul the situation may not be a coincidence, but it is certainly not due to STR’s car,” the statement says.