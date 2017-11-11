Getty Images

Sauber hoping to confirm 2018 F1 line-up in Abu Dhabi

By Luke SmithNov 11, 2017, 9:40 AM EST
Sauber hopes to be in a position to confirm its 2018 Formula 1 line-up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in two weeks’ time as talks with Ferrari regarding its junior drivers continue.

Sauber announced in July it had struck a new, expanded partnership with Ferrari that will see it enjoy current-year power units from 2018, with the Italian marque also set to place at least one of its juniors at the team.

Formula 2 champion and Ferrari-backed junior Charles Leclerc is expected to take at least one of Sauber’s seats, having featured in practice for the team in Malaysia, the USA, Mexico and Brazil.

Fellow Ferrari junior Antonio Giovinazzi raced as a stand-in for the injured Pascal Wehrlein at Sauber in Australia and China, and is also in contention for a seat, although Marcus Ericsson may be retained due to his links to the teams owners.

Asked when an announcement could be expected, Sauber team boss Frederic Vasseur said he hoped to have the 2018 line-up finalized in the next two weeks in order to go public with the news in Abu Dhabi.

“We will do the announcement, I hope, in Abu Dhabi. For sure we’ll do it before Melbourne next year, and I won’t postpone it each week,” Vasseur said.

“But I think Charles is doing a good job. The situation in FP1 is not an easy one because the first target is to avoid crashing.

“He’s consistent and he always shows a strong pace, and he’s doing a good job.”

With a Leclerc/Ericsson or Leclerc/Giovinazzi line-up likely at Sauber next year, Mercedes youngster Wehrlein faces an uncertain F1 future, with Williams the only possible seat for him to take if he is to remain in the sport.

Vettel misses out on Brazil F1 pole after ‘chickening out’ on final lap

By Luke SmithNov 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Sebastian Vettel was left ruing a mistake on his final hot lap in Formula 1 qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix after missing out on pole position by just 0.038 seconds.

Vettel looked poised to claim a record-equalling third Interlagos pole after leading after the opening runs in Q3, only to fail to improve on his second and final run.

This allowed Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas to snatch pole position away by a slender margin, leaving Vettel to settle for P2 on the grid in Brazil.

“I was quite happy with the first lap,” Vettel said. “I knew that in the last corner in that first Q3 run I had a little bit left because I lost the rear a bit. So I wanted to get there, and hopefully gain some time.

“But I chickened out a little bit too early in the first corner, braking too early. The grip was there so I lost some time compared to the first run and then I managed to stay there.

“I got what I thought I got back in the last corner but it wasn’t enough to come back.”

Despite being disappointed to miss out on pole, Vettel felt Ferrari had made significant progress after struggling through practice, with teammate Kimi Raikkonen set to line up third on Sunday.

“Not ideal, but overall I think a very positive day for us, both of us, I believe, looking at the gaps yesterday and today, so fair enough,” Vettel said.