Vettel: Ferrari chief’s criticisms of F1 driver errors ‘fair enough’

By Luke SmithNov 11, 2017, 10:45 AM EST
Sebastian Vettel believes that Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne’s comments about driver errors playing a role in costing the Italian marque in the Formula 1 championship races are “fair enough”, having seen his title hopes end two weeks ago in Mexico.

Vettel led the F1 drivers’ championship from the opening race until the Italian Grand Prix in September, with a collapse over the trio of Asian races that followed to deal a heavy blow to his hopes of a fifth world title.

Lewis Hamilton was confirmed as 2017 world champion at the last race in Mexico, wrapping up what was tipped to be a close-fought championship with two races to spare, much to Marchionne’s disappointment.

The Ferrari chairman blamed its defeat in both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships on a mix of reliability issues and driver errors, appearing to hint at Vettel’s on-track clashes in Baku and Singapore.

When asked about Marchionne’s comments, Vettel told the official F1 website: “I think what he said is fair enough.

“Of course you would do things differently – otherwise you wouldn’t learn from mistakes.

“I think we all agree that we didn’t have the season that we could have had – or should have had – for obvious reasons.”

Despite his title defeat being confirmed, Vettel is relishing the chance to strike back and end his winless drought dating back to the Hungarian Grand Prix in July.

“The moment you get into the car the musing about the ifs and buts of the past 18 races stops abruptly and you focus again only on the driving,” Vettel said.

“That is why I am really looking forward to these last two races.

“Maybe losing out is a bit easier to come to terms with when there are still two races to go than losing at the very last race, and having to go home with a defeat.”

Vettel misses out on Brazil F1 pole after ‘chickening out’ on final lap

By Luke SmithNov 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Sebastian Vettel was left ruing a mistake on his final hot lap in Formula 1 qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix after missing out on pole position by just 0.038 seconds.

Vettel looked poised to claim a record-equalling third Interlagos pole after leading after the opening runs in Q3, only to fail to improve on his second and final run.

This allowed Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas to snatch pole position away by a slender margin, leaving Vettel to settle for P2 on the grid in Brazil.

“I was quite happy with the first lap,” Vettel said. “I knew that in the last corner in that first Q3 run I had a little bit left because I lost the rear a bit. So I wanted to get there, and hopefully gain some time.

“But I chickened out a little bit too early in the first corner, braking too early. The grip was there so I lost some time compared to the first run and then I managed to stay there.

“I got what I thought I got back in the last corner but it wasn’t enough to come back.”

Despite being disappointed to miss out on pole, Vettel felt Ferrari had made significant progress after struggling through practice, with teammate Kimi Raikkonen set to line up third on Sunday.

“Not ideal, but overall I think a very positive day for us, both of us, I believe, looking at the gaps yesterday and today, so fair enough,” Vettel said.