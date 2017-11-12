Massa honored with son on radio, special podium after P7 in Brazil

Felipe Massa’s ultimate final Brazilian Grand Prix, run today for Williams Martini Racing, made up for with a result what last year’s emotion-laden send-off in the rain lacked.

After crashing out in the rain in 2016 and then walking down pit lane to cheers and applause from his home crowd in Sao Paulo, Massa more than made up for it on track this afternoon following a spirited fight to P7 – best of the rest today behind the top six finishers from Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.

Massa’s race, after starting 10th, saw him escape the first lap carnage that took Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen and Stoffel Vandoorne out of contention and move ahead of Fernando Alonso into fifth place, with Alonso sixth.

The two former Ferrari teammates sparred from there, Massa holding off Alonso for the bulk of the rest of the race despite Alonso’s Honda-powered McLaren appearing to have better balance and pace in the infield section.

However it was the Mercedes-powered Williams that held the advantage on the straights and Alonso was unable to make a pass of Massa for seventh. While seventh isn’t much to celebrate, it was Massa’s second-best result this year, after coming sixth in both Australia and Bahrain in March and April. The result gave Massa six points and also slots him back ahead of Lance Stroll for 10th in the driver’s championship.

Massa’s send-off this go-around lacked the pure spontaneous moment that 2016’s did, but it was still no less sweet.

To start off, son Felipinho offered a special message of thanks to his dad over the team radio as he crossed the line, which gave the usually prickly Formula 1 paddock “all the feels.”

“Daddy, I’m so proud of you, and wherever you go I will support you. By the way, I loved your start!” the younger Massa enthused over the radio (at 2:04 in the above clip).

That was followed up a thumbs up from Alonso as he entered parc ferme, an embrace of his Williams crew and teammates, and a salute to the home crowd.

“I’m happy for him. Zero mistakes. I tried to put pressure on him. Hopefully he has a great future in another category and a happy life,” Alonso told NBCSN post-race.

Then he got another special sign-off – a surprise trip to the podium after the top three had completed their interviews, with the most experienced F1 driver in history in countryman Rubens Barrichello.

“I’m really emotional today because of all of you guys,” the senior Massa said. “Thank you for everything we’ve done together. All the support.

“There was all the energy I felt today for making the best race I could. To be honest I’m so happy for my race, did the best with what the car could achieve. Even the people I didn’t work together with, I love you guys.”

Massa’s next racing move following the end of his F1 career after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in two weeks is yet-to-be-determined. Speaking to NBCSN this weekend, he ruled out an IndyCar switch, but has still been linked to potential drives in the FIA Formula E Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship down the road.

As far as encores to end in Brazil though, this was a good one for a driver who once again had given it his all.

.@MassaFelipe19 is keeping Alonso at bay, two seconds down the road. Welcome news for his family and friends watching on! 📺 🇧🇷 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/pBFCD1As5w — WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) November 12, 2017

Follow @TonyDiZinno