Raikkonen: Overtaking difficulty with new F1 cars ‘gets a bit boring’

By Luke SmithNov 12, 2017, 4:33 PM EST
Kimi Raikkonen says the difficulty of overtaking with Formula 1’s 2017-spec cars “gets a bit boring” after failing to make a single pass through Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Raikkonen started and finished third at Interlagos for Ferrari, recording his third-straight F1 podium finish for the first time since he raced for Lotus in 2013, but struggled to keep up with Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas ahead throughout the race.

After the race, Raikkonen expressed his frustration with the difficulty of following cars ahead on-track with the high-downforce 2017-spec cars, preventing him from getting close to Bottas and trying to complete a one-two finish for Ferrari as teammate Sebastian Vettel took his fifth win of the year.

“To be honest my car was pretty good. Not in the first part, that was a bit tricky, but closer to the first pit stop it got a bit better and then the second tires on the softs after the stop it was very good,” Raikkonen said.

“I took it easy in the beginning and I was still catching up the guys at the front but I felt I took care of my tyres and once I pushed I could get close but you can’t really do anything.

“Unfortunately the cars this year in this kind of place they can be very difficult to pass and it gets a bit boring unfortunately.

“I thought that I had a lot of speed but there was nothing that I could have done. I stayed around the same distance from Valtteri.

“It was a good end, but I wanted more.”

P3 in Brazil assured Raikkonen of a top-five finish in the F1 drivers’ championship, as well as giving him his biggest points total since the 2012 season when he returned to the sport with Lotus.

Huge day for Brittany Force, Chevrolet among NHRA titleists

Pomona winners. Photo: NHRA
Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 10:44 PM EST
POMONA, Calif. (AP) Brittany Force became the NHRA’s first female Top Fuel season champion since Shirley Muldowney in 1982 on Sunday in the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals.

Force, the daughter of 16-time Funny Car champion John Force, wrapped up the title in the quarterfinals and went on to win the event at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. Force beat Shawn Langdon with a 3.668-second pass at 330.07 mph in the final for her fourth victory of the year.

“I can’t believe we are here, it seems like a dream,” Force said. “The reason we are here is because of that Monster team and all the support I have and all the sponsors. Everyone at JFR and that is the reason we are here. We struggled, we had our ups and downs, but we pulled it together when it mattered most. I give all of it up to my crew chiefs, Alan Johnson and Brian Husen, they are the ones that made this possible. They always had my back and they kept pushing me.”

Robert Hight took his second Funny Car title, and Bo Butner won the Pro Stock crown and event title. Tommy Johnson Jr. won the Funny Car event, and Andrew Hines took the Pro Stock Motorcycle race.

Hight wrapped up the title in the first round of eliminations.

“Everybody worked their tail off and was quiet and knew they had a job to do,” Hight said. “This is just huge for John Force Racing. For a couple of years, we have struggled. but it is such a great group. We signed a long-term deal with Auto Club and they deserve better than what we were giving them.”

Hight also had four season victories.

Butner drove his Chevrolet Camaro to a 6.594 at 210.70 to beat Tanner Gray in the final. Bunter finished the season with five event victories.

“Just never give up. I have a great crew. It’s amazing,” Butner said. “They don’t give up on me. But the KB team, what does that say about them? Honestly, I rent a car and a motor and they put me in a championship. It’s just unbelievable.”

Hines beat teammate and season champion Eddie Krawiec with a 6.856 at 196.02 on a Harley Davidson.

