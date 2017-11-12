Raikkonen: Overtaking difficulty with new F1 cars ‘gets a bit boring’

Kimi Raikkonen says the difficulty of overtaking with Formula 1’s 2017-spec cars “gets a bit boring” after failing to make a single pass through Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Raikkonen started and finished third at Interlagos for Ferrari, recording his third-straight F1 podium finish for the first time since he raced for Lotus in 2013, but struggled to keep up with Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas ahead throughout the race.

After the race, Raikkonen expressed his frustration with the difficulty of following cars ahead on-track with the high-downforce 2017-spec cars, preventing him from getting close to Bottas and trying to complete a one-two finish for Ferrari as teammate Sebastian Vettel took his fifth win of the year.

“To be honest my car was pretty good. Not in the first part, that was a bit tricky, but closer to the first pit stop it got a bit better and then the second tires on the softs after the stop it was very good,” Raikkonen said.

“I took it easy in the beginning and I was still catching up the guys at the front but I felt I took care of my tyres and once I pushed I could get close but you can’t really do anything.

“Unfortunately the cars this year in this kind of place they can be very difficult to pass and it gets a bit boring unfortunately.

“I thought that I had a lot of speed but there was nothing that I could have done. I stayed around the same distance from Valtteri.

“It was a good end, but I wanted more.”

P3 in Brazil assured Raikkonen of a top-five finish in the F1 drivers’ championship, as well as giving him his biggest points total since the 2012 season when he returned to the sport with Lotus.

