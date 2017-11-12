What to watch for: Brazilian GP (NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 10am ET)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Both Formula 1 championships may have already been settled for 2017, but there is still plenty to play for at Interlagos on Sunday in the Brazilian Grand Prix (NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 10am ET).

BRAZIL F1 LIVE STREAM

An uncharacteristic error from Lewis Hamilton saw the recently-crowned four-time F1 world champion crash out early in qualifying, resigning him to a pit lane start on Sunday.

It was left to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to pick up the mantle and charge to his third F1 pole, edging out Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel with a last-gasp lap in Q3.

With Hamilton fighting his way through the field and the likes of Bottas, Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen all poised to scrap for victory, the stage is set for a thrilling race in Brazil.

You can watch the Brazilian Grand Prix live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 10am ET on Sunday. CLICK HERE to watch via live stream.

Here’s what to watch for in today’s race.

2017 Brazilian Grand Prix – What to watch for

Bottas, Vettel seek to end barren run

Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel’s fight for pole in Brazil was a thriller, with just 0.038 seconds separating the pair come the checkered flag in Q3.

Both drivers are in need of a big result in the race, with neither having won since July as their championship bids fell apart, allowing Lewis Hamilton to stream clear at the top of the championship standings.

Mercedes and Ferrari both looked strong through the long runs in practice on Friday, meaning we should be set for a close fight at the front. A straightforward one-stop race is expected, so barring any out-of-the-norm incidents, it may descend into a real dogfight for victory.

How far can Hamilton make his way up the order?

Hamilton’s Q1 crash came as a big surprise to the F1 paddock, acting as the Briton’s first major error in what has otherwise been arguably his most impressive season in the sport to date.

The shunt left his Mercedes car with a sizeable amount of damage, with the team confirming it would be starting Hamilton from the pit lane so it could make a number of changes, including fitting a new power unit, requiring a breach in parc ferme conditions.

With a fresh power unit in the car that needs to only complete two races, Hamilton can turn things up and push hard in his fightback, making a top-five finish definitely within reach.

But could he go even further than that, and capture a remarkable result to cap off a remarkable season?

Red Bull left to think outside the box

Red Bull has arguably been the team to beat in F1 recently, with Max Verstappen’s emphatic victories in Malaysia and Mexico breathing fresh life into the team’s season.

Despite high hopes heading to Brazil, Red Bull has found itself struggling to match the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari for pace, with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo taking P4 and P5 in qualifying.

Verstappen will need to do all he can to try and produce a display akin to his stunning charge at Interlagos last year, with the Red Bull RB13 car seemingly not up to the task in Brazil over the long-runs.

Ricciardo faces an even greater task, starting 14th on the grid following a penalty for an engine change. Look for how he fares compared to Hamilton when rising up the field.

Can Force India or McLaren deliver a shock result?

With Hamilton’s crash and Ricciardo’s penalty, the midfield runners were given the opportunity to break into the ordinarily impenetrable front three rows of the grid in Brazil, with Force India and McLaren being up to the task.

After seeing their teammates drop out in Q2, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso were able to turn in remarkable displays to secure P5 and P6 on the grid respectively, leading the close-knit midfield runners.

Perez has been chasing a breakthrough podium for Force India all year long, while Alonso stands a good chance of bagging a good haul of points, even if he is 16 km/h slower on the straights than the pace-setters.

Can Alonso produce a flying start like he did in Singapore to give McLaren-Honda a boost at the end of a rough season?

2017 Brazilian Grand Prix – Starting Grid

1. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes

2. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari

3. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari

4. Max Verstappen Red Bull

5. Sergio Perez Force India

6. Fernando Alonso McLaren

7. Nico Hulkenberg Renault

8. Carlos Sainz Jr. Renault

9. Felipe Massa Williams

10. Esteban Ocon Force India

11. Romain Grosjean Haas

12. Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren

13. Kevin Magnussen Haas

14. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull*

15. Pascal Wehrlein Sauber

16. Marcus Ericsson Sauber

17. Lance Stroll Williams*

18. Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso*

19. Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso*

PL. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes*

