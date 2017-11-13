Lando Norris to make Formula 2 debut in Abu Dhabi

McLaren youngster Lando Norris will make his Formula 2 debut in Abu Dhabi at the end of this month ahead of a possible full-time move into the series for 2018.

Norris, 17, won the FIA European Formula 3 title in his rookie year in 2017, as well as enjoying an impressive maiden Formula 1 test with McLaren in Hungary.

The Briton will take part in the Pirelli tire test in Brazil over the next two days for McLaren before entering the Macau Grand Prix at the weekend, with a final outing in Abu Dhabi following one week later.

Norris will race with the Campos team in the double-header round at the Yas Marina Circuit, as confirmed by on Monday morning.

“Having won the FIA Formula 3 European Championship at my first attempt this year, I will either step up to Formula 2 or Super Formula in 2018 towards my goal of one day racing in Formula 1,” Norris said.

“To get the opportunity to contest the last two races of this year’s F2 season is therefore a bonus whichever category I ultimately chose.

“It’ll be the first time I’ve ever competed in a race that includes a compulsory pit-stop and so this will also be a new experience for me.

“I’ll be signing off from F3 this weekend and having won the Euro F3 title at my first attempt this year, it would be great to go back to Macau and win – it would be an awesome end to what’s already been an amazing year.

“But it’ll be tough as in addition to the high-class field and the nature of the uncompromising track, I’m missing practice which isn’t ideal but Macau is a race I really want to go back and do with the Carlin guys – even with that disadvantage.”

