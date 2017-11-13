McLaren/LAT

Lando Norris to make Formula 2 debut in Abu Dhabi

By Luke SmithNov 13, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

McLaren youngster Lando Norris will make his Formula 2 debut in Abu Dhabi at the end of this month ahead of a possible full-time move into the series for 2018.

Norris, 17, won the FIA European Formula 3 title in his rookie year in 2017, as well as enjoying an impressive maiden Formula 1 test with McLaren in Hungary.

The Briton will take part in the Pirelli tire test in Brazil over the next two days for McLaren before entering the Macau Grand Prix at the weekend, with a final outing in Abu Dhabi following one week later.

Norris will race with the Campos team in the double-header round at the Yas Marina Circuit, as confirmed by on Monday morning.

“Having won the FIA Formula 3 European Championship at my first attempt this year, I will either step up to Formula 2 or Super Formula in 2018 towards my goal of one day racing in Formula 1,” Norris said.

“To get the opportunity to contest the last two races of this year’s F2 season is therefore a bonus whichever category I ultimately chose.

“It’ll be the first time I’ve ever competed in a race that includes a compulsory pit-stop and so this will also be a new experience for me.

“I’ll be signing off from F3 this weekend and having won the Euro F3 title at my first attempt this year, it would be great to go back to Macau and win – it would be an awesome end to what’s already been an amazing year.

“But it’ll be tough as in addition to the high-class field and the nature of the uncompromising track, I’m missing practice which isn’t ideal but Macau is a race I really want to go back and do with the Carlin guys – even with that disadvantage.”

Alonso buoyed by run to P8 in Brazil, first back-to-back points in ’17

By Luke SmithNov 13, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Fernando Alonso was pleased with his run to eighth place in Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix as he recorded a top-10 finish in consecutive Formula 1 races for the first time this season.

Alonso started sixth at Interlagos after an impressive showing in qualifying, and made a good start to run fifth behind the safety car early on.

The McLaren driver was powerless to stop Felipe Massa fleeting past on the restart, and also dropped behind Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo as they recovered after starting down the field.

Alonso found himself in a last-lap scrap for P7 with Massa and Sergio Perez behind, but held position to take the checkered flag in P8.

“Overall, it’s been a happy Brazilian GP for us. We started sixth, at the first corner we were up to fifth, and then we finished in the points – one of our best weekends,” Alonso said.

“I had a fantastic car throughout the whole race, but, ultimately, I just could not overtake. We didn’t have enough speed on the straights.

“I was very, very close to Felipe a couple of times at the exit of the corners, and I thought ‘now is the time I can pass him,’ but even though I was using the DRS, he was pulling away. He was very consistent and made zero mistakes.

“Also, being the last lap of Felipe’s last-ever F1 race in Brazil, I wasn’t sure how hard he would defend! I didn’t have a chance to overtake him, anyway. And I had to defend from Perez behind, so I was happy when I saw the checkered flag.”

After finishing 10th last time out in Mexico, the result marked the first time Alonso had scored points in consecutive races this season after continued struggles with McLaren-Honda.

It was also just the fourth time Alonso has scored points in back-to-back races since the start of the McLaren-Honda partnership in 2015, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in two weeks’ time marking the end of the relationship.