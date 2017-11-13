Pirelli cancels tire test with McLaren at Interlagos amid safety fears

Pirelli’s planned Formula 1 tire test with McLaren at Interlagos has been canceled over safety fears following another robbery attempt on Sunday night following the Brazilian Grand Prix.
F1 officials moved to shore up security measures at Interlagos over the weekend after a Mercedes minibus carrying team members was held at gunpoint while leaving the circuit on Friday night, with valuables being stolen.
Incidents continued to occur through the race weekend, with a Pirelli vehicle being targeted after the race on Sunday, flaring up concerns about the planned tire test on Tuesday and Wednesday with McLaren.
Pirelli confirmed via a statement on Twitter on Monday that the test had been canceled as a result of the ongoing safety concerns, with McLaren, the FIA and F1 officials all supporting the call.
McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne had been due to split running with junior Lando Norris at Interlagos through the tire test.
Pirelli’s final tire running before the 2018 season will come following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in two weeks’ time, with two days of testing scheduled at the Yas Marina Circuit.