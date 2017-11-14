The final Pirelli tire team picks for 2017, at Abu Dhabi GP, are out

We couldn’t let Tuesday pass without the final team selections of tire picks for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix being posted up.

The season finale sees very little variance among selections for the Yas Marina Circuit. Pirelli’s softest compound for 2017, the purple banded ultrasoft, is the most popular choice with teams picking between eight and 10 sets of ultrasofts. Renault’s pair goes with eight sets for each driver, Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr., while all others go for either nine or 10 sets.

This reduction in ultrasoft also means Renault’s gone for one further set of supersofts, four, while all others are at either two or three. The hardest compound on offer, the soft, is available via the remaining one or two sets.

The full and final details are below.