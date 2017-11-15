Getty Images

Penske, ECR continue Chevrolet aero testing at Texas

By Kyle LavigneNov 15, 2017, 10:27 PM EST
Team Penske and Ed Carpenter Racing hit the track at Texas Motor Speedway for further manufacturer testing with the 2018 aero kit, with drivers Josef Newgarden (in the No. 2 Verizon Chevrolet) joining the ECR duo of Ed Carpenter and Spencer Pigot (in the No. 20 and 21 Fuzzys Vodka Chevrolets, respectively) for a full day of testing on the high-banked 1.5-mile oval.

The Chevrolet outing follows a similar one for Honda at the Texas oval, where Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ James Hinchcliffe tested in October.

Newgarden explained that the aero package definitely makes the car feel different, but not as much as he was expecting on the Texas oval.

“It feels different; I wouldn’t say drastically different from a feel standpoint,” said the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series champion. “This type of an oval will be less change than some of the other tracks with aero configurations. There’s a small difference just running alone.”

Newgarden also added the car’s structure and aesthetics make it both look and feel like a proper racing car.

“Everything getting lower I think is preferred, the side pods getting pushed forward – those are the big aesthetic differences we really wanted,” said Newgarden. “There is more crush structure in the way of the driver with the side pods coming forward, but it looks more like an open-wheel car. The shaping of the side pod looks like a proper open-wheel car.”

Ed Carpenter echoed Newgarden’s sentiments, highlighting that the major difference in the big oval package is in the way the car produces downforce, rather than the amount it produces.

“Compared to Phoenix, it’s not as different but has a different feel. It makes downforce in a different way and (the way) you sense the feedback from the car for me is a little different,” said Carpenter.

Pigot, whose only oval races have been at the last two Indianapolis 500s – and neither with ECR – is chomping at the bit to get back to oval competition. He did test at Texas though filling in for JR Hildebrand in April, while Hildebrand recovered from a hand injury sustained at Long Beach.

“I’m excited to go oval racing again. It’s been awhile since I’ve consistently driven on ovals. I think it will only help that I will be in the car throughout the whole season rather than here and there,” he said.

Pigot added that he’s enjoying doing development work for the aero package, a role that he admits is new to him.

“It’s something I’ve never really been a part of before, developing somewhat of a new car with the team. On the road course side of things, it’s been all my feedback. Hopefully, it is a good thing and not a bad thing when we get to the first race!” he detailed about his role with helping ECR and Chevrolet develop the new bodywork.

“It’s a cool experience to step up into a full-season role and also step up in a development way as well. It’s nice to be here on the ovals and have Ed driving the car a lot. He’s got a ton of experience, someone I can ask questions to and relate to a lot more than when we’ve been doing road-course testing so far.”

Butterball, DHL, Hunter-Reay help donate turkeys to Midwest Food Bank

By Kyle LavigneNov 15, 2017, 7:00 PM EST
Butterball and DHL, long-time sponsors and partners with Ryan Hunter-Reay and Andretti Autosport, recently joined forces with driver and team to donate food to the Midwest Food Bank, which helps collect and distribute food donations to not-for-profit organizations in an effort to alleviate food shortages.

As part of a tradition that dates back to 2014, the 2017 iteration gathered at an Indianapolis Kroger and helped distribute over 700 turkeys and 1,000 boxes of stuffing to a number of missions supported by Midwest Food Bank.

The combined effort was able to distribute food to such organizations Wheeler Mission, St. Vincent de Paul, Westminster Neighborhood Services, Damar Academy and Mary Rigg Community Center, all organizations based in the Indianapolis area.

“We’ve been doing this since 2014 in honor of our Indianapolis 500 win,” Hunter-Reay said of the effort. “This year Butterball has increased the number from 500 to over 700 turkeys distributed. Butterball has supplied the turkeys and DHL hopped on board for the logistics side of it. It’s great to see the Andretti Autosport partners coming together to give back to this community that gives so much to us. I’m happy to be here giving back to the community and happy to be a part of everything that both Butterball and DHL stand for.”

Kerry Doughty, Butterball CEO, added that being able to help those in need is a driving value behind the Butterball brand. “At Butterball, giving back to those in need in the communities where our employees are based is part of our core values, and partnering with Andretti Autosport and Kroger allows us to fulfill Ryan Hunter-Reay’s desire to do the same.  As a native Hoosier, this is an event I look forward to every year, because this community means so much to me. We hope each turkey is a bright spot in someone’s Thanksgiving this year.”

Christine Nashick, Chief Marketing Officer for DHL Espress Americas, asserted similar thoughts and was more than happy to support the effort.

“We are fortunate to work with great community partners like our DHL-sponsored Andretti Autosport team and Butterball, to help bring a festive Thanksgiving holiday to those in need,” she expressed. “This time of year especially, DHL works to deliver happiness to those who need a little help to truly enjoy the holidays. We are thankful to the many communities we serve, and this is one way we can show our appreciation.”

