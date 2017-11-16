FIA Formula 2

Carlin among new entrants to Formula 2 for 2018 season

By Luke SmithNov 16, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Carlin will expand its racing duties to encompass FIA Formula 2 from the 2018 season, with signs pointing to a link up with McLaren-backed youngster Lando Norris for a title bid next year.

Carlin raced in GP2 between 2011 and 2016 before stepping away from the category ahead of its rebranding as F2 for 2017, allowing it to focus more on its racing interests in series such as Indy Lights, where it won the title last year with Ed Jones.

The team has worked with Norris since 2015 when he won the British Formula 4 title, with their relationship yielding a maiden crown in the FIA European Formula 3 series this year.

Norris is set to move into either Super Formula or F2 for 2018, making his debut in the latter next weekend in Abu Dhabi, but looks set to line up in Carlin colors next year after its return to the category was confirmed.

In an official release issued by F2 on Thursday, it was confirmed that Carlin, Fortec Motorsports and Charouz Racing System will all join the series next year, with Russian Time and Rapax departing.

A slot has also been left ‘TBC’ amid significant interest for a 12th entry to F2 for the 2018 season.

“We’re happy to announce our line-up for next season. We have decided to remain loyal to the majority of our existing teams who know the Championship well and are strong assets to nurture young drivers,” F2 CEO Bruno Michel said.

“We are pleased to welcome Carlin, Fortec and Charouz to the grid. They will get their first taste of F2 early 2018 at the new car shakedown which date will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We have received high-quality requests from many teams who wish to join our championship. Therefore, we keep open the possibility to add a 12th team to our line-up before the end of this year.”

Carlin is also poised to expand to the Verizon IndyCar Series as well in 2018, although the team has not confirmed those intentions or rumors that have percolated over the last several months.

2018 FIA Formula 2 – Entry List

Arden International (GBR)
ART Grand Prix (FRA)
Campos Racing (ESP)
Carlin (GBR)
Charouz Racing System (CZE)
DAMS (FRA)
Fortec Motorsports (GBR)
MP Motorsport (NLD)
PREMA Racing (ITA)
Racing Engineering (ESP)
Trident (ITA)
TBC

Ocon: Force India would surprise under mooted F1 budget cap

Getty Images
By Luke SmithNov 16, 2017, 12:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Esteban Ocon believes that Force India would surprise its Formula 1 rivals should a budget cap be introduced to the sport in the near future, praising the team’s current achievements given its relative lack of financial muscle.

Force India has established itself as one of F1’s best pound-for-pound teams in recent years, finishing the season fourth in the constructors’ championship in both 2016 and 2017 despite having one of the lowest operating budgets on the grid.

F1’s new owner, Liberty Media, is known to be pushing for some kind of budget cap to be introduced to the sport in the next few years in a bid to give smaller teams a fighting chance against the manufacturer giants such as Ferrari and Mercedes.

“Honestly, if everyone had the same budget, I think some people would be surprised what Force India can achieve,” Ocon said.

“At the moment, with the budget we have, what we are achieving is amazing, the level of work we are putting in is a lot.

“But at the end the level is there and the performance is on track. So yeah, it would be nice [to introduce a cap].”

Ocon joined Force India at the start of the season, and has scored points in all but two races in 2017, with his retirement in Brazil being his first in F1.

The Frenchman sits eighth in the drivers’ standings ahead of next weekend’s season finale in Abu Dhabi, trailing teammate Sergio Perez by 11 points.