Massa happy to take time, explore options for next racing move

Felipe Massa is willing to take time to consider various options for his next move in racing as he gears up to bid farewell to Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Massa will retire from F1 following next Sunday’s season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, having made his debut back in 2002 and raced with Sauber, Ferrari and Williams.

The Brazilian has been linked with moves into DTM, the FIA World Endurance Championship or Formula E, testing a car from the latter earlier this year to get a taste for the series.

While some drivers may shy away from racing once their time in F1 is over, Massa stressed he is not looking to do the same, but is happy to have some time before making a final call on his next move in 2018.

“It’s part of my expectation to keep driving, to keep having fun on the track. That’s what I have been doing since I was eight years old, and my job for a long time as well,” Massa said.

“I think when you’re driving and you’re competing, you really feel the emotion of doing your job, or for enjoying yourself.

“So yes, definitely, I really hope I can find the category that I have fun, like I had in Formula 1 for very long.

“I will have enough time to think about it, to understand which is a good category to go, and then we will see.”

