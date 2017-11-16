Massa happy to take time, explore options for next racing move

Felipe Massa is willing to take time to consider various options for his next move in racing as he gears up to bid farewell to Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi next weekend.
Massa will retire from F1 following next Sunday’s season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit, having made his debut back in 2002 and raced with Sauber, Ferrari and Williams.
The Brazilian has been linked with moves into DTM, the FIA World Endurance Championship or Formula E, testing a car from the latter earlier this year to get a taste for the series.
While some drivers may shy away from racing once their time in F1 is over, Massa stressed he is not looking to do the same, but is happy to have some time before making a final call on his next move in 2018.
“It’s part of my expectation to keep driving, to keep having fun on the track. That’s what I have been doing since I was eight years old, and my job for a long time as well,” Massa said.
“I think when you’re driving and you’re competing, you really feel the emotion of doing your job, or for enjoying yourself.
“So yes, definitely, I really hope I can find the category that I have fun, like I had in Formula 1 for very long.
“I will have enough time to think about it, to understand which is a good category to go, and then we will see.”
Esteban Ocon believes that Force India would surprise its Formula 1 rivals should a budget cap be introduced to the sport in the near future, praising the team’s current achievements given its relative lack of financial muscle.
Force India has established itself as one of F1’s best pound-for-pound teams in recent years, finishing the season fourth in the constructors’ championship in both 2016 and 2017 despite having one of the lowest operating budgets on the grid.
F1’s new owner, Liberty Media, is known to be pushing for some kind of budget cap to be introduced to the sport in the next few years in a bid to give smaller teams a fighting chance against the manufacturer giants such as Ferrari and Mercedes.
“Honestly, if everyone had the same budget, I think some people would be surprised what Force India can achieve,” Ocon said.
“At the moment, with the budget we have, what we are achieving is amazing, the level of work we are putting in is a lot.
“But at the end the level is there and the performance is on track. So yeah, it would be nice [to introduce a cap].”
Ocon joined Force India at the start of the season, and has scored points in all but two races in 2017, with his retirement in Brazil being his first in F1.
The Frenchman sits eighth in the drivers’ standings ahead of next weekend’s season finale in Abu Dhabi, trailing teammate Sergio Perez by 11 points.