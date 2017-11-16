FIA F3 Europe

McLaren junior Norris take provisional pole for Macau GP

By Luke SmithNov 16, 2017, 9:38 AM EST
McLaren Formula 1 youngster Lando Norris has secured provisional pole position for the 64th running of the Macau Grand Prix Formula 3 race, finishing almost one second clear of the field in a truncated opening stage of qualifying on Thursday.

Norris, 18, entered the famous Macau race for a second time off the back of a successful title campaign in the FIA European Formula 3 championship, as well as enjoying a strong maiden F1 test with McLaren back in July.

Norris flew from Brazil to Macau earlier than planned following the cancellation of the Pirelli test at Interlagos he’d been due to feature in over safety fears, arriving in time to take part in practice.

The Briton put the hammer down in Q1 to finish nine-tenths of a second clear of Pedro Piquet at the top of the timesheets, squeezing in a late lap before a fourth red flag forced the session to come to an early end.

Norris’ fastest time of 2:11.570 was just 0.035 seconds off Antonio Felix da Costa’s qualifying record set last year, and gave him an advantage of 0.912 seconds over Piquet in second place.

Norris’ 2017 F3 title rival Maximilian Günther finished the session third-fastest for Prema Powerteam ahead of Red Bull youngster Dan Ticktum, while Joel Eriksson took P5.

Super Formula racer Yuhi Sekiguchi finished Q1 sixth-fastest, edging out Ferrari Driver Academy member Callum Ilott in P7.

Sacha Fenestraz slotted into eighth at the checkered flag, with Sergio Sette Camara and Guanyu Zhou rounding out the top 10.

The second and final stage of qualifying takes place in Macau on Friday.

Ocon: Force India would surprise under mooted F1 budget cap

Getty Images
By Luke SmithNov 16, 2017, 12:30 PM EST
Esteban Ocon believes that Force India would surprise its Formula 1 rivals should a budget cap be introduced to the sport in the near future, praising the team’s current achievements given its relative lack of financial muscle.

Force India has established itself as one of F1’s best pound-for-pound teams in recent years, finishing the season fourth in the constructors’ championship in both 2016 and 2017 despite having one of the lowest operating budgets on the grid.

F1’s new owner, Liberty Media, is known to be pushing for some kind of budget cap to be introduced to the sport in the next few years in a bid to give smaller teams a fighting chance against the manufacturer giants such as Ferrari and Mercedes.

“Honestly, if everyone had the same budget, I think some people would be surprised what Force India can achieve,” Ocon said.

“At the moment, with the budget we have, what we are achieving is amazing, the level of work we are putting in is a lot.

“But at the end the level is there and the performance is on track. So yeah, it would be nice [to introduce a cap].”

Ocon joined Force India at the start of the season, and has scored points in all but two races in 2017, with his retirement in Brazil being his first in F1.

The Frenchman sits eighth in the drivers’ standings ahead of next weekend’s season finale in Abu Dhabi, trailing teammate Sergio Perez by 11 points.