Ocon: Force India would surprise under F1 budget cap

Esteban Ocon believes that Force India would surprise its Formula 1 rivals should a budget cap be introduced to the sport in the near future, praising the team’s current achievements given its relative lack of financial muscle.

Force India has established itself as one of F1’s best pound-for-pound teams in recent years, finishing the season fourth in the constructors’ championship in both 2016 and 2017 despite having one of the lowest operating budgets on the grid.

F1’s new owner, Liberty Media, is known to be pushing for some kind of budget cap to be introduced to the sport in the next few years in a bid to give smaller teams a fighting chance against the manufacturer giants such as Ferrari and Mercedes.

“Honestly, if everyone had the same budget, I think some people would be surprised what Force India can achieve,” Ocon said.

“At the moment, with the budget we have, what we are achieving is amazing, the level of work we are putting in is a lot.

“But at the end the level is there and the performance is on track. So yeah, it would be nice [to introduce a cap].”

Ocon joined Force India at the start of the season, and has scored points in all but two races in 2017, with his retirement in Brazil being his first in F1.

The Frenchman sits eighth in the drivers’ standings ahead of next weekend’s season finale in Abu Dhabi, trailing teammate Sergio Perez by 11 points.