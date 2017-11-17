Racing world reacts to Danica Patrick’s Daytona, Indy double news

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Here’s a sampling of quotes and social media reaction to Danica Patrick’s news announced earlier Friday that this would be her last full-time season as a driver, and that she’ll race in the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 only in 2018.

This ends a full-time stretch in the top flights of NASCAR and IndyCar. She was in NASCAR from 2012 through 2017, and IndyCar from 2005 through 2011.

Her’s her own post on Twitter and Instagram.

Well…. 2018 Daytona 500 and Indy 500 here I come. 🙌🏼 https://t.co/YcPEf25x8Y — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) November 17, 2017

Well…. 2018 Daytona 500 and Indy 500 here I come. 🙌🏼 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

IMS President J. Douglas Boles

“We’re glad Danica plans to return to the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil next May,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Her final career start will make what’s already shaping up to be a terrific Month of May even more interesting for our fans.

“It’s also fitting that Danica is wrapping up her career at the place and in the race where she became a household name and captured the world’s attention in 2005 – the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500. We’re looking forward to seeing her back in an Indy car next May alongside all of the tremendous drivers of the Verizon IndyCar Series.”

The @DanicaPatrick “double” is a 1,000 Miles not 1,100 & has been announced! @DISupdates 500 & @IMS 500 in 2018. She’s always done things her own way! Cool she’ll finish where she really started – @IMS! — J. Douglas Boles (@jdouglas4) November 17, 2017

NASCAR

We're excited to see @DanicaPatrick race in the #DAYTONA500 one more time in February. Thank you for all you've done for the sport and good luck in the next phase of your career! pic.twitter.com/F3wd3s3Xnx — Daytona International Speedway (@DISupdates) November 17, 2017

.@DanicaPatrick​, we wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors! Our team shared a message for an icon for women in auto racing. pic.twitter.com/BvKs1h1EAk — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 17, 2017

Really really proud of everything she has accomplished and look forward to the next chapters together. She’s not done accomplishing her goals, she has many of those left and 2 huge races left. pic.twitter.com/rGAuJToM76 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) November 17, 2017

Happy for my friend @DanicaPatrick! She’s done so much for Motorsports. I’m excited for her and her future adventures!! #Namaste — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) November 17, 2017

I enjoyed following @DanicaPatrick even before she was driving Indycars. Im glad I got to race with her and admire the driver she is. Thanks Danica for the impact you had on @JRMotorsports and being an inspiration to many. — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 17, 2017

Congratulations on your next chapter. In time, you will be truly appreciated for all that you’ve contributed to this sport we all love. Much to be proud of 😀 https://t.co/fn1lpPKcQh — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) November 17, 2017

INDYCAR

Always fun to see who will enter this race every year. The more racers the better! https://t.co/TiPIMP6AJe — Josef Newgarden (@josefnewgarden) November 17, 2017

DP, you’ve come a long ways since sleeping in the guest bedroom at the Rahal residence. Congrats & excited to see you in May! @DanicaPatrick https://t.co/FZDx5gic7b — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) November 17, 2017

Congrats @DanicaPatrick and we will see each other @IMS 500 and who knows in sports car @IMSA race?😉 https://t.co/FtBlVMmBf0 — Helio Castroneves (@h3lio) November 17, 2017

So cool to think I’ll be on track next year with @DanicaPatrick at the 102nd Indianapolis 500. Congrats on an amazing career! — Stefan Wilson (@stef_wilson) November 17, 2017

FWIW I am in full agreement with Steve. This would be cool. 👇🏻 https://t.co/KKHojsK1mJ — Pippa Mann (@PippaMann) November 17, 2017

Going to be cool to see @DanicaPatrick back @IMS for the 500. It's as simple as that, really. — Mark Jaynes (@JaynesMar) November 17, 2017

She’s polarizing and everyone has an opinion about her, but to me I think it’s pretty cool that the race that put Danica Patrick on the map will be the final one she competes in as a racecar driver. #102ndIndy500 — Nick Yeoman (@NYeoman) November 17, 2017

We can't wait to see you in May @DanicaPatrick!!! Welcome back!!!! pic.twitter.com/5mn49RGvYn — IMS Museum (@IMSMuseum) November 17, 2017

Danica has a good history @IMS; and with the right team, I think she has a shot to drink the milk. How cool would that be?! https://t.co/dLb77beOHF — Katie Hargitt (@katiehargitt) November 17, 2017

I think we've all been critical of Danica – or particularly the media coverage of Danica – at times. But she's been a trailblazer in both #IndyCar & #NASCAR, successful in both and will get to go out on her own terms. — Tony DiZinno (@tonydizinno) November 17, 2017

Alonso: I'm the biggest surprise entry to the Indy 500

Danica: Hold my Nature's Bakery snack bar — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) November 17, 2017

