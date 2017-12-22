F1 2017 driver review: Marcus Ericsson

Marcus Ericsson
Team: Sauber
Car No.: 9
Races: 20
Wins: 0
Podiums: 0
Best Finish: P11 (Spain and Azerbaijan)
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
Points: 0
Championship Position: 20th
Marcus Ericsson entered 2017 hopeful of bigger and better things after showing signs of improvement late in 2016, yet it proved to be another underwhelming and point-less season for the Swede.
Ericsson may have been hamstrung by the Sauber car’s own deficiencies and, more damningly, those of the 2016-spec Ferrari power unit, but any chances that did come soon passed by.
The best shots for points came in Spain and Baku, both races where teammate Pascal Wehrlein was able to reach the top 10. And they were both races where Ericsson fluffed his lines, with his poor pace in Baku prompting Sauber to tell him to move aside for Wehrlein, who went on to finish 10th.
Just as he did in 2016, Ericsson looked strongest through the closing races of the season, and nearly made Q2 on a couple of occasions. But his score in the end remained zero.
Going two seasons without points isn’t enough to end Ericsson’s F1 career, though. He’ll be back at Sauber next year, but with Ferrari keen to get Antonio Giovinazzi into a seat as soon as possible, the pressure will be on Ericsson to impress and prove he deserves a place on the grid.
Season High: P11 in Spain.
Season Low: Blowing a chance for points in Baku.
Brendon Hartley
Team: Toro Rosso
Car No.: 28
Races: 4
Wins: 0
Podiums: 0
Best Finish: P13 (USA)
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
Points: 0
Championship Position: 23rd
Brendon Hartley offered one of the most surprising stories not just in Formula 1 this year, but in wider motorsport.
Seven years after being dropped from the Red Bull junior program, Hartley was drafted in as a shock replacement at Toro Rosso for the United States Grand Prix when both Carlos Sainz Jr. and Pierre Gasly were unavailable.
Hartley placed a call out of the blue to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko when he learned Porsche would be closing its factory LMP1 program, and was given a surprise call-up for Austin, where he impressed on debut despite not having driven a single-seater for five years.
Hartley’s performance earned him a deal for the remainder of the season, only for a lack of reliability with the Renault power unit in his Toro Rosso car to leave him powerless to fight for his maiden points.
The New Zealander was not so stressed about the struggles once Toro Rosso confirmed his deal for 2018, when he will look to prove himself in F1 and add another chapter to a racing career full of twists and turns.
Perhaps most crucially for Hartley, there will be stability and consistency. 2017 was a topsy-turvy year for him, featuring a dramatic Le Mans victory and a second FIA World Endurance Championship title, and an eight-weekend run of races to close out the year – not for the faint-hearted!