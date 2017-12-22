F1 2017 driver review: Marcus Ericsson

Marcus Ericsson

Team: Sauber

Car No.: 9

Races: 20

Wins: 0

Podiums: 0

Best Finish: P11 (Spain and Azerbaijan)

Pole Positions: 0

Fastest Laps: 0

Points: 0

Championship Position: 20th

Marcus Ericsson entered 2017 hopeful of bigger and better things after showing signs of improvement late in 2016, yet it proved to be another underwhelming and point-less season for the Swede.

Ericsson may have been hamstrung by the Sauber car’s own deficiencies and, more damningly, those of the 2016-spec Ferrari power unit, but any chances that did come soon passed by.

The best shots for points came in Spain and Baku, both races where teammate Pascal Wehrlein was able to reach the top 10. And they were both races where Ericsson fluffed his lines, with his poor pace in Baku prompting Sauber to tell him to move aside for Wehrlein, who went on to finish 10th.

Just as he did in 2016, Ericsson looked strongest through the closing races of the season, and nearly made Q2 on a couple of occasions. But his score in the end remained zero.

Going two seasons without points isn’t enough to end Ericsson’s F1 career, though. He’ll be back at Sauber next year, but with Ferrari keen to get Antonio Giovinazzi into a seat as soon as possible, the pressure will be on Ericsson to impress and prove he deserves a place on the grid.

Season High: P11 in Spain.

Season Low: Blowing a chance for points in Baku.

