F1 2017 driver review: Pierre Gasly

By Luke SmithDec 22, 2017, 4:13 PM EST
Pierre Gasly

Team: Toro Rosso
Car No.: 10
Races: 5
Wins: 0
Podiums: 0
Best Finish: P12 (Brazil)
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
Points: 0
Championship Position: 21st

With the regular season Formula 1 drivers now reviewed, we move on to the drivers who completed just a handful of races through the 2017 season, starting with Pierre Gasly.

After winning the GP2 title in 2016, Gasly was originally placed in the Japanese Super Formula series for this year by Red Bull in order to allow him to gain more experience before making the step up to F1 amid reservations about his readiness.

Gasly was handed an early call-up when Daniil Kvyat was benched for underperforming, making his debut in Malaysia where he reached Q2 on debut with an impressive showing.

Gasly took 13th at Suzuka one week later, but then had to skip the next race, the United States Grand Prix, in order to compete in the Super Formula finale that he entered trailing the points leader by just half a point. It proved to be a fruitless trip, though, as a typhoon resulted in the finale being cancelled, denying Gasly a shot at the title.

Gasly turned in a solid display upon his return in Brazil, finishing 12th, and ended up a lowly 16th in Abu Dhabi to finish the season amid recurring engine problems for the Renault-powered team.

Gasly didn’t really get a chance to show what he can do in F1 through his five-race stint, but gained plenty of experience that will help for 2018 when he races full-time with Toro Rosso.

F1 2017 driver review: Brendon Hartley

By Luke SmithDec 23, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
Brendon Hartley

Team: Toro Rosso
Car No.: 28
Races: 4
Wins: 0
Podiums: 0
Best Finish: P13 (USA)
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
Points: 0
Championship Position: 23rd

Brendon Hartley offered one of the most surprising stories not just in Formula 1 this year, but in wider motorsport.

Seven years after being dropped from the Red Bull junior program, Hartley was drafted in as a shock replacement at Toro Rosso for the United States Grand Prix when both Carlos Sainz Jr. and Pierre Gasly were unavailable.

Hartley placed a call out of the blue to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko when he learned Porsche would be closing its factory LMP1 program, and was given a surprise call-up for Austin, where he impressed on debut despite not having driven a single-seater for five years.

Hartley’s performance earned him a deal for the remainder of the season, only for a lack of reliability with the Renault power unit in his Toro Rosso car to leave him powerless to fight for his maiden points.

The New Zealander was not so stressed about the struggles once Toro Rosso confirmed his deal for 2018, when he will look to prove himself in F1 and add another chapter to a racing career full of twists and turns.

Perhaps most crucially for Hartley, there will be stability and consistency. 2017 was a topsy-turvy year for him, featuring a dramatic Le Mans victory and a second FIA World Endurance Championship title, and an eight-weekend run of races to close out the year – not for the faint-hearted!