F1 2017 driver review: Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly

Team: Toro Rosso

Car No.: 10

Races: 5

Wins: 0

Podiums: 0

Best Finish: P12 (Brazil)

Pole Positions: 0

Fastest Laps: 0

Points: 0

Championship Position: 21st

With the regular season Formula 1 drivers now reviewed, we move on to the drivers who completed just a handful of races through the 2017 season, starting with Pierre Gasly.

After winning the GP2 title in 2016, Gasly was originally placed in the Japanese Super Formula series for this year by Red Bull in order to allow him to gain more experience before making the step up to F1 amid reservations about his readiness.

Gasly was handed an early call-up when Daniil Kvyat was benched for underperforming, making his debut in Malaysia where he reached Q2 on debut with an impressive showing.

Gasly took 13th at Suzuka one week later, but then had to skip the next race, the United States Grand Prix, in order to compete in the Super Formula finale that he entered trailing the points leader by just half a point. It proved to be a fruitless trip, though, as a typhoon resulted in the finale being cancelled, denying Gasly a shot at the title.

Gasly turned in a solid display upon his return in Brazil, finishing 12th, and ended up a lowly 16th in Abu Dhabi to finish the season amid recurring engine problems for the Renault-powered team.

Gasly didn’t really get a chance to show what he can do in F1 through his five-race stint, but gained plenty of experience that will help for 2018 when he races full-time with Toro Rosso.

