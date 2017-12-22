Getty Images

Marko: New Verstappen contract ‘far from’ Hamilton, Vettel deals

By Luke SmithDec 22, 2017, 9:01 AM EST
1 Comment

Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has hit back at comments from Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda about Max Verstappen’s recently-signed contract, saying it is “far from” the worth of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel’s deals.

Verstappen put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at Red Bull in October, surprising the F1 paddock amid links to seats with Mercedes and Ferrari for 2019.

The deal for the youngest race winner in the sport’s history was rumored to be one of the most lucrative in F1, with Lauda jibing that Mercedes could have saved Red Bull some money by holding talks with Verstappen.

“We never offered [Verstappen] a contract,” Lauda told Red Bull’s in-house TV channel, Servus TV.

“I have a good relationship with Helmut, we usually share an airplane. But when he is getting stubborn, and thinks that something could be taken away from him, he immediately signs a contract. He went to Austin with [Verstappen’s] father and signed.

“If we had talked before, you would have saved money. We never talked to him about money.”

Marko responded by saying Mercedes was powerless to reject four-time champion Hamilton’s demands ahead of upcoming talks, and stressed Verstappen’s contract was not in the same realm.

“Thanks for trying to help us save money. We can’t help you, you have no alternative for Hamilton, you have to pay him what he demands,” Marko said.

“We guaranteed that our most important people are committed until 2020 and all this convinced him.

“Of course, he used the chance to get a salary rise, it’s within reason.

“But he’s far from Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel. When he wins championships he can reach that level.”

F1 2017 driver review: Brendon Hartley

Getty Images
By Luke SmithDec 23, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Brendon Hartley

Team: Toro Rosso
Car No.: 28
Races: 4
Wins: 0
Podiums: 0
Best Finish: P13 (USA)
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
Points: 0
Championship Position: 23rd

Brendon Hartley offered one of the most surprising stories not just in Formula 1 this year, but in wider motorsport.

Seven years after being dropped from the Red Bull junior program, Hartley was drafted in as a shock replacement at Toro Rosso for the United States Grand Prix when both Carlos Sainz Jr. and Pierre Gasly were unavailable.

Hartley placed a call out of the blue to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko when he learned Porsche would be closing its factory LMP1 program, and was given a surprise call-up for Austin, where he impressed on debut despite not having driven a single-seater for five years.

Hartley’s performance earned him a deal for the remainder of the season, only for a lack of reliability with the Renault power unit in his Toro Rosso car to leave him powerless to fight for his maiden points.

The New Zealander was not so stressed about the struggles once Toro Rosso confirmed his deal for 2018, when he will look to prove himself in F1 and add another chapter to a racing career full of twists and turns.

Perhaps most crucially for Hartley, there will be stability and consistency. 2017 was a topsy-turvy year for him, featuring a dramatic Le Mans victory and a second FIA World Endurance Championship title, and an eight-weekend run of races to close out the year – not for the faint-hearted!