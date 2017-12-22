New-look Spirit of Daytona Cadillac lineup confirmed

Troy Flis’ team, the artist formerly known as VISIT FLORIDA Racing, will undergo a series of changes for the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

It will revert back to its spiritual name, Spirit of Daytona Racing, swap both of its 2017-spec LMP2 chassis Riley Mk. 30, then Ligier JS P217 Gibson for a Cadillac DPi-V.R and switch drivers with Tristan Vautier and Matt McMurry in to replace Renger van der Zande and Marc Goossens.

The Daytona Beach-based team has acquired its new car a couple weeks ago and will hit the ground running in earnest at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 test in January.

“The big thing is the opportunity to work with some of the same folks that we were so successful with when we were racing the Corvette Daytona Prototype,” said Flis. “Hopefully that will help us get up to speed with this car quickly. IMSA is going to be even more competitive in 2018 and we are really looking forward to being a factor this year with our new Cadillac package.”

“We welcome Troy and his team to the Cadillac Racing family,” said Rich Brekus, Global Director of Product Strategy for Cadillac. “Spirit of Daytona Racing sports a successful track record, taking third last year at the Rolex 24 and winning at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. I am looking forward to seeing the Vector Blue Cadillac DPi-V.R on track next month in Daytona.”

Follow @TonyDiZinno