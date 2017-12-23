Getty Images

F1 2017 driver review: Antonio Giovinazzi

By Luke SmithDec 23, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
Antonio Giovinazzi

Team: Sauber
Car No.: 36
Races: 2
Wins: 0
Podiums: 0
Best Finish: P12 (Australia)
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
Points: 0
Championship Position: 22nd

Antonio Giovinazzi made his mark through 2016 by finishing as runner-up in the GP2 Series, leading to a reserve role with Ferrari and a place on its junior programme – but his Formula 1 debut still came about as a surprise.

After deputizing for the injured Pascal Wehrlein at Sauber in the opening pre-season test, Giovinazzi was benched again upon the German’s return for the second week of running in Barcelona, and only traveled to Australia to be on-hand as a precaution.

But when Wehrlein felt discomfort upon pushing the car at high speed in practice, Giovinazzi was drafted in for a shock F1 debut, entering qualifying with only an hour’s worth of practice running under his belt in the Sauber C36 car.

Giovinazzi put in a stellar display, though, nearly reaching Q2 – he would have had it not been for a mistake at the final corner – and enjoyed a solid race to finish an excellent 12th.

Giovinazzi was once again in action for the Chinese Grand Prix, but had a tougher weekend. A crash in qualifying was followed by a similar shunt in the race as he misjudged the damp conditions on the main straight, slamming his car into the wall.

It was a come-down for the Italian after such a strong debut, and proved to be his final start of the season as Wehrlein returned for Bahrain.

Despite Ferrari pushing for him to get a seat with Sauber for 2018, the team opted to keep Marcus Ericsson, leaving Giovinazzi to settle for a third driver role.

He may be waiting in the wings, but time is ticking for a chance to come along that would allow Giovinazzi to prove his quality.

F1 2017 driver review: Brendon Hartley


By Luke SmithDec 23, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
Brendon Hartley

Team: Toro Rosso
Car No.: 28
Races: 4
Wins: 0
Podiums: 0
Best Finish: P13 (USA)
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
Points: 0
Championship Position: 23rd

Brendon Hartley offered one of the most surprising stories not just in Formula 1 this year, but in wider motorsport.

Seven years after being dropped from the Red Bull junior program, Hartley was drafted in as a shock replacement at Toro Rosso for the United States Grand Prix when both Carlos Sainz Jr. and Pierre Gasly were unavailable.

Hartley placed a call out of the blue to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko when he learned Porsche would be closing its factory LMP1 program, and was given a surprise call-up for Austin, where he impressed on debut despite not having driven a single-seater for five years.

Hartley’s performance earned him a deal for the remainder of the season, only for a lack of reliability with the Renault power unit in his Toro Rosso car to leave him powerless to fight for his maiden points.

The New Zealander was not so stressed about the struggles once Toro Rosso confirmed his deal for 2018, when he will look to prove himself in F1 and add another chapter to a racing career full of twists and turns.

Perhaps most crucially for Hartley, there will be stability and consistency. 2017 was a topsy-turvy year for him, featuring a dramatic Le Mans victory and a second FIA World Endurance Championship title, and an eight-weekend run of races to close out the year – not for the faint-hearted!