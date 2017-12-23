Magnussen: No Rolex 24 entry for 2018 despite talks

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen has confirmed he will not enter the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona despite holding talks with an interested team.

With F1 peers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll both signed up to enter January’s 24-hour sports car classic, Magnussen had been linked with a drive for the Action Express team.

Despite holding a desire to enter a sports car race in the future, Magnussen confirmed that he would not be entering next month’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

“There have been talks with a team, but for a variety of reasons, there was not a deal,” Magnussen told Danish newspaper BT.

“It would be good another time.”

Magnussen is keen to race at Le Mans in the future alongside his father, Jan Magnussen, who is a long-term Corvette factory driver.

Magnussen Sr. was confirmed as part of Corvette’s line-up for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this week.

However, Magnussen Jr. confirmed in the same interview with BT that he would not be entering Le Mans next year, even though it does not clash with an F1 race weekend.

Follow @LukeSmithF1