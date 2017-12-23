Magnussen: No Rolex 24 entry for 2018 despite talks

Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen has confirmed he will not enter the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona despite holding talks with an interested team.
With F1 peers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll both signed up to enter January’s 24-hour sports car classic, Magnussen had been linked with a drive for the Action Express team.
Despite holding a desire to enter a sports car race in the future, Magnussen confirmed that he would not be entering next month’s race at Daytona International Speedway.
“There have been talks with a team, but for a variety of reasons, there was not a deal,” Magnussen told Danish newspaper BT.
“It would be good another time.”
Magnussen is keen to race at Le Mans in the future alongside his father, Jan Magnussen, who is a long-term Corvette factory driver.
Magnussen Sr. was confirmed as part of Corvette’s line-up for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this week.
However, Magnussen Jr. confirmed in the same interview with BT that he would not be entering Le Mans next year, even though it does not clash with an F1 race weekend.
Brendon Hartley
Team: Toro Rosso
Car No.: 28
Races: 4
Wins: 0
Podiums: 0
Best Finish: P13 (USA)
Pole Positions: 0
Fastest Laps: 0
Points: 0
Championship Position: 23rd
Brendon Hartley offered one of the most surprising stories not just in Formula 1 this year, but in wider motorsport.
Seven years after being dropped from the Red Bull junior program, Hartley was drafted in as a shock replacement at Toro Rosso for the United States Grand Prix when both Carlos Sainz Jr. and Pierre Gasly were unavailable.
Hartley placed a call out of the blue to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko when he learned Porsche would be closing its factory LMP1 program, and was given a surprise call-up for Austin, where he impressed on debut despite not having driven a single-seater for five years.
Hartley’s performance earned him a deal for the remainder of the season, only for a lack of reliability with the Renault power unit in his Toro Rosso car to leave him powerless to fight for his maiden points.
The New Zealander was not so stressed about the struggles once Toro Rosso confirmed his deal for 2018, when he will look to prove himself in F1 and add another chapter to a racing career full of twists and turns.
Perhaps most crucially for Hartley, there will be stability and consistency. 2017 was a topsy-turvy year for him, featuring a dramatic Le Mans victory and a second FIA World Endurance Championship title, and an eight-weekend run of races to close out the year – not for the faint-hearted!