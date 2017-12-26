Fresh numbers for Kimball, Chilton at Carlin

Carlin released Charlie Kimball and Max Chilton’s car numbers for the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season last week, and they’re not what you might expect.
Kimball will be in the No. 23 Novo Nordisk Chevrolet and Chilton the No. 59 Gallagher Chevrolet for the Carlin team. They switch from numbers 83 and 8, which they’d run for the entirety of their IndyCar careers thus far.
Neither number has been prevalent on the IndyCar grid in recent years, and hasn’t been utilized since 2011.
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing ran No. 23 for one of its cars from 2008 through 2011, with NBCSN IndyCar analyst Paul Tracy giving the number its most recent start at that year’s Indianapolis 500.
E.J. Viso ran No. 59 in the 2011 season for KV Racing Technology when it still had associated Lotus branding; the team also had No. 82 that year for Tony Kanaan (also with Lotus tie-in) and KV’s more traditional No. 5 for Takuma Sato.
The 2018 season opens in St. Petersburg in March, and returns to NBCSN in April at Phoenix’s renamed ISM Raceway. Carlin is expected to undertake its first tests as an IndyCar team in January, when team testing resumes.
Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko says there is no number one driver at the team, saying that Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo are treated equally.
Verstappen signed a new long-term deal with Red Bull in October, rumored to provide a significant pay hike that Marko denied earlier this week was in the same league as that of world champions Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.
Red Bull said at the time of the Verstappen announcement it would look to build the team around the Dutchman in the future, leading to concerns about Ricciardo’s long-term future, with his contract expiring at the end of next season.
Speaking to the official F1 website, Marko was full of praise for Verstappen’s performances through the year despite a lack of reliability through the middle of the season, but stressed there was no number one driver at the team.
“In qualifying he was most of the time faster. With seven DNFs, his season was not a walk in the park and sometimes his morale was really down,” Marko said of Vertappen.
“But it was a steep learning process for him and he came out better than he was before. His two wins were the proof.
“We don’t have a number one. Both drivers are equally treated and it is up to them to define the pecking order.
“I will always love the faster one!”