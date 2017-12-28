During F1 and IndyCar’s off-seasons, there’s still plenty of racing on

Now that we’ve all had our fill of Christmas turkey and holiday cheer, attention is quickly turning back to what really matters.
Race cars.
The new Formula 1 and IndyCar seasons may seem a long way away right now, but there is plenty of racing action to keep you occupied through the winter.
Here’s a run-down of the motorsport that is on tap in the next couple of months to keep you satisfied until lights out in St. Petersburg and Australia.
JANUARY
January 5-7 – Roar Before the Rolex 24 testing (IMSA)
January 6-20 – Dakar Rally
January 13 – Marrakesh E-Prix (Formula E)
January 25-28 – Rolex 24 at Daytona (IMSA)
January 25-28 – Rallye Monte-Carlo (WRC)
FEBRUARY
February 3 – Santiago E-Prix (Formula E)
February 3-4 – Race of Champions, Riyadh
February 15-18 – Rally Sweden (WRC)
February 26 – March 1 – Formula 1 pre-season testing, Barcelona
MARCH
March 3 – Mexico City E-Prix (Formula E)
March 6-9 – Formula 1 pre-season testing, Barcelona
March 8-11 – Rally Mexico (WRC)
March 9-11 – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (IndyCar)
March 14-17 – Mobil 1 12 Hours of Sebring (IMSA)
March 17 – Punta del Este E-Prix (Formula E)
March 16-18 – Qatar Grand Prix (MotoGP)
March 23-25 – Australian Grand Prix (Formula 1)
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko is pleased by the proposed direction for the new Formula 1 engine rules, saying they need to be simple enough for fans to understand and appreciate.
F1 officials confirmed plans for its future engine rules, set to come into force for 2021, at the end of October, with a reduction in cost and greater simplicity being two key areas of focus.
Red Bull has long been opposed to the existing V6 turbo hybrid power units, introduced to F1 in 2014, while the rival Mercedes team has already expressed its uncertainty about the future plans.
However, Marko is confident that the direction F1 is heading in with its 2021 proposals is the correct one, giving fans an easier understanding of the engines and technology.
“It is going in the right direction. Clearly it could not go on like it was,” Marko told the official F1 website.
“The rules are too complicated. The fan should be king. He should easily understand what is going on – and that is not possible with the current engine rules.
“Of course I also see Toto’s [Wolff, Mercedes F1 chief] viewpoint: if he loses his engine he loses most of his advantage, so he is fighting against it.
“How will it end? I think we will get technically simpler engines, less expensive but more noisy.
“We are moving there.”