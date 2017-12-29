Getty Images

Hakkinen expects ‘ridiculous’ F1 engine penalty problem to get worse

By Luke SmithDec 29, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen expects the sport’s “ridiculous” engine penalty problem to only get worse in 2018 when teams face a reduction in the number of parts they can use.

Following a litany of engine penalties through the 2017 season that saw many drivers receive sanctions they could not fully serve, F1 bosses moved to improve the system for next year by capping the maximum grid drop to 15 places before being sent to the back of the grip.

However, with teams facing a reduction from four to three allowed usages of each power unit component through the season, concerns have been raised that penalties will only increase through 2018.

Writing in his Unibet blog, Hakkinen discussed the main negatives with F1 through 2017, highlighting both the engine penalty issues and concerns about the policing of track limits, a topic that flared up over the United States Grand Prix weekend.

“Two negative points about Formula 1 in 2017 were the continuing problems concerning track limits and the ridiculous number of grid penalties awarded to drivers as a result of powertrain problems,” Hakkinen wrote.

‘I have made my view on track limits very clear; the lines are there for a good reason and the current drivers should respect them. The alternative is the old, high, kerbs which were very dangerous and could launch a car into the air.

“As for the engine penalties, I know the FIA has simplified the system for 2018, but with the number of permitted engines being reduced from four to three, I can see more problems during the course of a long and very competitive season.

“On a more positive note, Formula 1 in 2018 promises to be even more competitive. I am sure Mercedes will again be the team to beat, but Ferrari will build on what they learned this year and Red Bull Racing will be joined by McLaren in having a supply of Renault engines.”

Loic Duval to make full-time WEC return with TDS Racing

Audi Sport
By Luke SmithDec 29, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
Former Audi LMP1 driver and 2013 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Loic Duval will make his full-time return to the FIA World Endurance Championship for the 2018-19 ‘super season’ with LMP2 team TDS Racing.

Duval, 35, was part of Audi’s LMP1 line-up from 2012 until its closure at the end of the 2016 season, taking victory at Le Mans in 2013 en route to the WEC drivers’ title alongside Allan McNish and Tom Kristensen.

Duval did not return to the WEC full-time in 2016, making a one-off appearance at the season finale in Bahrain with the TDS-run G-Drive Racing team, finishing seventh in class.

TDS Racing confirmed it will race in the WEC’s LMP2 class through the 13-month ‘super season’, starting next May with the 6 Hours of Spa, and named Duval in its line-up alongside the returning Francois Perrodo and Mathieu Vaxiviere.

“I am very happy to come back to WEC and to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, alongside my Audi program, and more over I am very excited about the environment in which I will complete this,” Duval said.

“It’s a professional race team, but also a family amongst which I know that we will have fun. I would like to thank François and Matthieu for this great opportunity.

“I can’t wait to fight and compete in the LMP2 category which we have seen to be ultra competitive and I look forward to achieving our goals.”

Duval remains part of Audi’s factory driver line-up, having raced in DTM throughout 2017, and is expected to retain his drive for next season alongside his WEC commitments.