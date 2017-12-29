Marko: Red Bull ‘couldn’t cure’ Kvyat’s Formula 1 struggles

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko remains unsure why Daniil Kvyat suffered such a downturn in form before his exit from the sport, saying the team “couldn’t cure it”.

Kvyat was dropped twice by Toro Rosso through 2017 due to poor form, with his final dismissal coming following the United States Grand Prix when he left the Red Bull motorsport program altogether.

The Russian raced for Red Bull’s senior team through 2015 before being demoted to Toro Rosso four races into the 2016, making way for Max Verstappen.

Speaking to the official F1 website about Kvyat’s struggles, Marko said Red Bull’s motorsport bosses remained unsure what caused his struggles despite giving him multiple chances.

“Unfortunately we don’t know why. Maybe because of that we couldn’t cure it,” Marko said.

“In his first year in F1 he was a revelation, often being quicker than [Daniel] Ricciardo – that’s why we moved him to Red Bull Racing.

“But then suddenly his curve started to run south. This happens sometimes unfortunately.

“We gave him more than one fair chance, but he could not use his potential. That’s how it sometimes goes.”

